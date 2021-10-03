Manny Pacquiao retirement gets tribute from ONE Championship's Team Lakay fighters

ONE Championship fighters from Team Lakay have paid tribute to Manny Pacquiao after the Filipino announced his retirement from the sport.

Pacquiao last fought inside the boxing ring against Yordenis Ugas on August 21. He lost via unanimous decision.

The only eight-time division champion in boxing history formally announced his retirement on September 29 in a video posted to his social media channels.

Manny Pacquiao @MannyPacquiao

fb.watch/8jDAaJFgpM/ To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing. To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing.

fb.watch/8jDAaJFgpM/

The Filipino boxing legend has been influential not just in the world of boxing but also in MMA. Pacquiao purchased a stake in ONE Championship back in 2014.

An inspiration for Team Lakay in ONE Championship

Former ONE lightweight champion Eduard Folayang showed gratitude towards 'Pacman' on his social media channels. He thanked the Filipino senator for being an inspiration to people around the world.

His Team Lakay stablemate Geje Eustaquio also expressed his gratitude to Manny Pacquiao. Eustaquio praised the Filipino for being an icon and not being ashamed to express his faith.

"I would like to thank senator Manny for being an inspiration and a hero for every filipino. I thank him for bringing our flag to the highest level of competition. We are known because of him. That is history and that will be written on the books for centuries," said the former ONE flyweight champion to Sportskeeda.

Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao also expressed his appreciation for Pacquiao in a Facebook post.

Check out the post below:

Manny Pacquiao announced candidacy for Philippine presidential elections in 2022

Prior to posting his retirement message, Pacquaio reiterated his intent to run for the highest political office in the Philippines.

Also Read

Some feel this won't be the last time the world gets to see Manny Pacquiao in the squared circle. Many around the world want to see the legendary boxer compete after elections to end his career on a high note.

Dino Maragay @dino_mars @MannyPacquiao is set to formalize is retirement from boxing today via a press conference. But a member of his inner circle told me they prefer him to fight 1 last time to finish his career "on a positive note." He said, however, that it will ultimately be Pacquiao's decision. .@MannyPacquiao is set to formalize is retirement from boxing today via a press conference. But a member of his inner circle told me they prefer him to fight 1 last time to finish his career "on a positive note." He said, however, that it will ultimately be Pacquiao's decision.

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far