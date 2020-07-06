ONE Championship announces new Second Quarter 2020 Brand Partnerships

Grab CEO Anthony Tan and Everise CEO Sudhir Agarwal announced as guest CEOs on ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition

The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship (ONE), today announced new Q2 2020 strategic partnerships. Partner brands include Grab and Everise, which will both work with ONE on the upcoming ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition.’

Other notable brands partnered with ONE Championship include YOU.C1000, SilverQueen, Kaskus, LU Global, Myanmar Airways International (MAI) & Air KBZ, and Fairtex. In addition, ONE Esports has also announced partnerships with Toyota Motor Asia Pacific and Vidio.

Grab Founder and Group CEO Anthony Tan, as well as Everise Founder and CEO Sudhir Agarwal, have been announced as Guest CEOs on ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition.’

Together, these partnerships leverage multiple content platforms, working together with ONE Championship to collaborate on a variety of initiatives and applications across the full spectrum of its martial arts and esports properties.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated:

“ONE Championship’s latest strategic partnerships with some of the world’s best brands are further proof that our reach – and ability to deliver fans the absolute best of engaging martial arts and esports content – offer undeniable value. Each of these partners shares with us a culture of excellence and innovation, and contribute in our mission to ignite the world with hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration. I am also excited to announce that both Grab CEO Anthony Tan and Everise CEO Sudhir Agarwal will be joining The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition as special guest CEOs.”

Anthony Tan, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Grab said:

“The ONE platform Chatri and his team have built is nurturing champions and inspiring young people across Asia everyday. As a business builder, I am excited to participate in The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition as a guest CEO, to share my learnings and connect with the next wave of aspiring entrepreneurs who are determined to learn, prove themselves, and make a positive impact on the community.”

Sudhir Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Everise, stated:

“Everise is excited to partner with Chatri and ONE Championship because we identify with their singleness of purpose – to keep their core values close to the heart of their business. Personally, I am thrilled with the opportunity to be a part of The Apprentice, to get to know the contestants, and to counsel them, sharing with them my experiences.”

Tanes Kumar, Chief Commercial Officer of Myanmar Airways International (MAI) & Air KBZ, stated:

“As part of our goal of becoming the Myanmar aviation sector champion, we are honored to partner with a prestigious regional powerhouse in ONE Championship to leverage on their live sports content and global sports marketing across Asia and beyond. We believe both organizations share the same core values across the board as we, MAI-Air KBZ, aim to make air travel more accessible and simplified for the common man in Myanmar. We are also privileged to have Aung La N Sang and the Myanmar athletes onboard this initiative, as they are the pride of the nation and icons for millions across the country.”

Kit Wong, CEO of LU Global, stated:

“LU Global is delighted to be renewing our partnership with ONE Championship and collaborating on a variety of initiatives in 2020 and beyond. Taking inspiration from ONE Championship, we see great synergy between martial arts spirit and investment without limitation. I am personally excited to be part of this collaboration and believe that together we can achieve many great things.”

Alaric Djojonegoro, President Director of YOU.C1000, stated:

“YOU.C1000 is excited to continue our partnership with ONE Championship as the Official Isotonic Drink Partner in Indonesia. We look forward to continuing our work with Asia’s largest global sports media property to further grow the sport of martial arts in Indonesia and to help develop martial arts professionals into heroes who can inspire Indonesians to live their dreams.”