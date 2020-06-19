Kevin Belingon ready to crush ONE’s Bantamweight Division

It’s no secret that Kevin Belingon is itching for another shot at reigning ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes. But it will take a lot of work on his part for the chance to meet his old foe once again.

Kevin Belingon lost his last two matches against the Brazilian grappling wizard, and though he is still ranked number one in the bantamweight division, he understands that he has to earn his stripes to get another crack at gold.

“I think I’m in one of the toughest divisions in the organization right now. Looking at the top five of the weight class, all I can say is I have to be 100 percent ready when I face either of them,” Kevin Belingon said.

“I am willing to face whoever, because at the end of the day, the goal is to fight for the title again and rule the division once more.

“So, whoever I face next, you can expect me to be at my best.”

The road back will be tough for “The Silencer.” A pack of hungry challengers are eager to get a crack at topping the division that Fernandes and Belingon have ruled for the longest time.

Ranked second is Shoko Sato, who has won his last six matches in The Home Of Martial Arts in impressive fashion. Submission specialist Yusup “Maestro” Saadulaev is not far behind, while a pair of Japanese studs – Shuya “Stealth” Kamikubo and Daichi Takenaka – round up the contenders.

But the challengers are not necessarily limited to the ones in the rankings. John “Hands of Stone” Lineker, ONE’s prized signing last year, is a perfect example of that.

With all the big names behind him, Kevin Belingon knows he has his hands full.

“The division is getting deeper and deeper. It’s certainly tougher and more talented now,” Kevin Belingon said.

“I believe it’s harder to rise to the top of the ladder in this weight class because of all the talent coming into our division.”

But he promises that he will defend his territory at all costs and battle for what he believes is his rightful spot at the pinnacle of the division.

“I think it's a free for all. All of those in the rankings have one goal in mind – to get that title shot,” he said. “So I always have to be ready to fight for my spot.” Kevin Belingon concluded