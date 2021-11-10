Want to know where to watch ONE Championship: NEXTGEN II? Look no further. We have all the details here. The event will be the second leg of ONE's new "NEXTGEN" series. Featuring new and established fighters today, the card will have 6 fights contested in Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA.

The card will be headlined by a Muay Thai clash with possible title shot implications. Streaking bantamweight Saemapetch will put his aggressive attacks to the test against a crafty technician in Rittewada. The winner could possibly have a shot at current ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O.

ONE Championship channels for ONE: NEXTGEN II

Globally

ONE: NEXTGEN II will be broadcast to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile devices. Here's the main ONE Championship channel where you can watch the event from.

The full event stream will be available on ONE Championship channel on Youtube and the ONE Super App beginning at 8:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 12 November.

As well as this, the first two bouts will be streamed on ONE’s Facebook page.

*** Note: Those living in the United States, India, Japan, New Zealand, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

United States

The ONE Championship channel to watch the event is on Bleacher Report, B/R App, or B/R’s YouTube channel at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 12 November.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: NEXTGEN II, the event will immediately be made available to stream on B/R’s YouTube channel.

China

Watch the show on Great Sports, iQiYi, Douyin, Huya, and Bilibili at 8:30 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, 12 November.

BTV will air the event at 7:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, 13 November.

SZTV5 will air a delayed showing of ONE: NEXTGEN II from 11 p.m. to 12 p.m CST on Wednesday, 17 November, Thursday, 18 November, and Friday, 19 November.

Finally, QHTV will air a delayed showing of ONE: NEXTGEN II from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m CST on Saturday, 20 November.

India

For the ONE Championship channel in India, watch the event on Disney+ Hotstar, or Star Sports Select 2 at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 12 November.

Source: ONE Championship website.

Edited by C. Naik