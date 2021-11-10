Who is fighting on ONE Championship: NEXTGEN II fight card?

The ONE Championship fight card happening this week is ONE: NEXTGEN II. The card will feature 6 action-packed bouts that feature three different martial arts: Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA. In the main event, we'll be treated to a bantamweight Muay Thai clash between two hungry warriors in Saemapetch and Rittewada.

Riding a three-fight winning streak, Saemapetch looks to dispatch his next foe to inch closer to a rematch with champion Nong-O. Rittewada, on the other hand, is looking to get back in the winning column after a devastating loss earlier this year. The two are aggressive finishers that utilize good distance and concussive counters. It should be a Muay Thai fanboy's dream.

Also on the card is an MMA barn-burner in the making between Tang Kai of China and Yoon Chang Min of South Korea. Both fighters love pushing forward and it would be interesting to see them clash in the middle of the ONE Circle.

Here's the full ONE Championship fight card for ONE: NEXTGEN II:

Here's the full high-octane ONE Championship fight card happening this Friday, November 12:

Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Rittewada Petchyindee Academy (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Tang Kai vs. Yoon Chang Min (mixed martial arts – featherweight)

Zhang Chunyu vs. Dovydas Rimkus (Featherweight Kickboxing World GP Alternate)

Jo Nattawut vs. Yurik Davtyan (Featherweight Kickboxing World GP Alternate)

Agilan Thani vs. Hiroyuki Tetsuka (mixed martial arts – catchweight of 86 kilograms)

Han Zi Hao vs. Victor Pinto (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

The full ONE Championship fight card will stream on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning at 8:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 12 November.

The first two bouts will be streamed on ONE’s Facebook page.

