5 reasons to watch ONE: NextGen II

The recently-concluded "NextGen" event on October 29th offered ONE Championship fans an eclectic combination of mixed martial arts and kickboxing action, which produced incredible fireworks across six intense bouts.

As the year draws to a close, ONE is stacking all its chips and is looking to close the year out on a high note.

The Singapore-based promotion returns this Friday with the second iteration of this entertaining series, ONE: NextGen II, which again features some compelling matchups across the full spectrum of martial arts.

This one has a little bit of everything, with two Muay Thai blockbusters to go along with two MMA bouts and two alternate bouts in the prestigious ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

Fans of the promotion have been treated to impressive martial arts showcases throughout the years, and this one is no different.

There’s definitely something for everyone in this event. But in case you still aren’t convinced why you need to check it out, here are five reasons to watch ONE: NextGen II.

#5. ONE Super Series Muay Thai action

ONE Super Series premiered for ONE Championship in 2018, and since then, the promotion has hosted the absolute best in striking martial arts. In fact, it’s hard to argue against ONE being the premiere destination for action and adrenaline junkies who love the purity of the striking realm.

ONE: NextGen II offers a pair of intense caged Muay Thai battles, with fighters donning four-ounce gloves for maximum impact.

First up on the menu is a battle between former ONE world title challenger Han Zi Hao and the tough Victor ‘Leo’ Pinto. This is a much-anticipated rematch, with the two fighters having squared off previously in 2016. In that fight, Pinto earned a decision victory after five hard-fought rounds.

Both men have improved by leaps and bounds since then, especially Han, who has the experience advantage in ONE Super Series. This fight promises explosive action to kick off ONE: NextGen II, and there’s a lot at stake. Either Pinto breaks the tie, or Han evens things up to set up the rubber match.

Nevertheless, it’s a great way to jumpstart the festivities, and set the tone for all the prime matchups on tap.

Edited by C. Naik