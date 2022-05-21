How many kids does Ozzy Osbourne have? Sharon Osbourne thanks rapper for saving daughter Aimee's life in studio fire

On May 19, Ozzy Osbourne's daughter, Aimee, was working at a recording studio on West Lexington Avenue in Hollywood when it caught on fire. As per local reports, a musician died in the incident on Thursday evening.

According to CBS News, the fire was "reported at 05.42 pm in the two-story building on the 6600 block of West Lexington Avenue." Later, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and recovered the musician's body, who was identified as 26-year-old Nathan Avery Edwards.

Later, Aimee's mother, Sharon Osbourne, took to Instagram to express her gratitude that her daughter survived the tragedy. The 69-year-old London native also thanked Pretty Face Ray’Ray, who reportedly alerted Aimee Osbourne of the fire.

What did Ozzy Osbourne's wife and Aimee's mother, Sharon, say in her Instagram post?

Sharon Osbourne took to her Instagram to share a news snippet of the incident, which showcased a rudimentary map of the scene. In the caption, she revealed that her 38-year-old daughter was working in the building with her music producer when the fire broke out.

Fortunately, Aimee Osbourne and the producer were able to escape the building and were later treated for smoke inhalation. In her Instagram post, Mrs. Osbourne revealed:

"They are the lucky two that made it out alive. It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family. What happened today was beyond horrific. I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety."

The British television star also disclosed that the musical artists and producers working in the building lost their musical equipment. Mrs. Osbourne also slammed the building authorities for not maintaining proper fire code regulations.

Ozzy Osbourne and his six children

The Prince Of Darkness has six children, of which his youngest children are the most well-known amongst Ozzy Osbourne's fans. This is because the two, i.e. Kelly and Jack Osbourne, had appeared on the family's mid-2000s reality TV show, The Osbournes.

Osbourne's children with Thelma Riley

Prior to Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne married Thelma Riley in 1971. A year later, the former pair welcomed their first child Jessica Osbourne, followed by Louis Osbourne three years later. The former Black Sabbath member also adopted Riley's son Elliot from her past relationship, prior to the one with Ozzy Osbourne.

Elliot Kingsley

Although Ozzy Osbourne adopted Elliot Kingsley, not much is known about him. As per some publications, he reportedly acted in a few brief theater roles early on in his life.

Jessica Osbourne

The eldest daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, Jessica, works in Hollywood as an actress and crew member. According to her IMDb profile, the 42-year-old has appeared in short films, TV movies, and a few episodes of TV series like Manhattan (2014), Better Call Saul (2015), and The Messengers (2015).

Jessica Osbourne also served as a production accountant, assistant director, and makeup artist on multiple projects. She is reportedly a mother to three children.

Louis Osbourne

Like his half-brother Elliot, not much is known about Louis Osbourne except that he used to work as a DJ in Ibiza when he was younger.

Ozzy Osbourne's children with Sharon Osbourne

Aimee Osbourne

As mentioned before, Aimee is a singer-songwriter and has also dabbled with acting. The 38-year-old started her professional acting career in 2003's MTV TV movie adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

Seven years later, Aimee Osbourne began releasing her songs under the artist name ARO (Aimee Rachel Osbourne), which are her initials. According to her IMDb profile, Aimee has also lent her voice to the 2014 animated film Postman Pat: The Movie.

Kelly Osbourne

The 37-year-old also works as an actress and is the most successful of all her siblings in Hollywood. Furthermore, Kelly Osbourne serves as a model and fashion designer. She started her career in 1998, but her first appearance in a feature film came with 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, where she played herself.

Like her older sister Aimee, Kelly Osbourne has also dabbled in singing and has released two albums in 2002 and 2005, respectively.

Jack Osbourne

After initially working in the entertainment industry with the family show, Jack Osbourne has reportedly forayed into the world of travel reportage. He has served as a host and producer of multiple shows, including Ozzy & Jack's World Detour (2016 - 2018), Alpha Dogs (2013), and most recently, Portals to Hell (2019 - 2022).

Along with his six children, Ozzy Osbourne also has eight grandchildren. As per multiple reports, the artist has three grandchildren from his son Jack, while Jessica has given him another three grandchildren. Meanwhile, Louis Osbourne has two children.

