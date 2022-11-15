What happened to Jay Leno ? Garage accident injury update as TV host suffers serious burns

Well-known comedian and actor Jay Leno has revealed he is doing fine after suffering some injuries in a fire accident.

The incident happened when a vehicle in his Los Angeles garage reportedly burst into flames. Giving an update on his situation, Leno was quoted as saying by Sky News partner, NBC News, on November 14:

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Reda @RedaMor_ BREAKING: Comedian and longtime television personality Jay Leno has been seriously burned in a car fire BREAKING: Comedian and longtime television personality Jay Leno has been seriously burned in a car fire

Reportedly, Leno's face and hands were injured due to "serious burns." He was supposed to appear at a Las Vegas financial conference the next day, but canceled it due to "a serious medical emergency."

A spokesperson for the hospital also confirmed that he is in stable condition and is receiving treatment for the burns he suffered. The spokesperson continued:

“He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes [and] wants to let everyone know he is doing well.”

Jay Leno reportedly was hospitalized on November 13

Jay Leno suffered burns when a car began burning at his Los Angeles garage (Image via Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Jay Leno, who suffered serious injuries after one of the cars in his Los Angeles garage started burning, left him with burns on the face. He was immediately transported to the Grossman Burn Center.

News of Leno's incident was first reported by People, with details related to the facial burns not unveiled at the time. Although he was scheduled to participate in a Vegas conference on Sunday, he canceled it following his hospitalization.

According to an email sent to the attendees:

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling. All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

Leno has been open about having high cholesterol in the last few years and after he canceled his appearance at the event, some fans believed that he was facing a health issue linked to his cholesterol.

He shared a video in 2019, asking his followers to get cholesterol checkups occasionally, writing alongside:

“There’s a lot of people walking around like that, they’re just time bombs. You’ve got all this cholesterol, you don’t realize it until it actually hits, you know? It’s like in a car, if even one piece of dirt gets in the eye of the needle of the jet, and boom and no more gas comes through. And that’s what happens with your heart.”

More about comedian-host Jay Leno

Jay Leno started his career by doing stand-up comedy for a few years. He later hosted The Tonight Show on NBC for quite some time, from 1992 to 2009.

Leno then started a primetime talk show, The Jay Leno Show, in September 2009. However, with the ratings of The Tonight Show starting to decline with Conan O’Brien as the host, he returned as a host on the show in March 2010. He continued hosting until February 2014.

Leno was also inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 2014. Additionally, he has also hosted shows like Jay Leno’s Garage and You Bet Your Life.

Poll : 0 votes