Who is Jane Schneck? All about Aaron Carter's parents as singer's mother slams Melanie Martin

Aaron Carter's cause of death is still a mystery. In between all this, the late singer's mother, Jane Schneck, claimed that his fiancée, Melanie Martin, was the reason for his death.

The accusations shocked Martin since she stated that Schneck never had a problem with her and was always happy for her and Aaron. Schneck made the claims in some deleted social media posts.

While Schneck removed the posts, an assistant to Aaron's sister Angel apologized for the same. However, Martin has already been included in the list of those coming for Aaron's funeral in 2023.

Aaron and Melanie went through several ups and downs in their relationship, and Melanie was arrested on charges of domestic violence. She was later released, and Aaron posted a video on YouTube, speaking about everything that happened. According to him,

"She choked my trachea out, she ripped my arms open, she ripped my back open and she punched me where I got my tooth pulled."

Following the birth of their son, the duo separated again, and Aaron wrote in a tweet that they split for personal reasons. It remains unknown if they were in a relationship before Aaron's death.

Aaron Carter's mother Jane Schneck ran a retirement home with her husband

Jane Schneck was the owner of a business in Tampa, Florida. She was married to Robert Gene Carter, and the two have also appeared on various reality shows. Jane was featured with Aaron on Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition.

Aaron and Jane were not in contact with each other for a long time, and Aaron once said that his mother withdrew $100,000 from his bank account. Schneck was once accused of assaulting her ex-husband's wife, Ginger. Jane and Robert split in 2004.

Aaron did not have a good relationship with his family before his death. Schneck's daughter and Carter's sister, Leslie, died in 2012. Jane stated that Aaron did not recover from the incident and regretted that he was not with Leslie when she needed him.

Aaron Carter passed away on November 5, 2022

Aaron Carter's cause of death has not been disclosed yet (Image via Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

On November 5, 2022, Aaron Carter was discovered dead inside a bathtub. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department also received a call from his house, where his body was found by a housekeeper.

The late rapper's manager, Taylor Helgeson, revealed that he was looking tired the last time they met.

According to Taylor, Aaron was also excited about his new projects. He stated that although they do not have any plans to release Carter's music, they will do everything they can to ensure that the project reaches the right spot to get financial help for his son in his time of need.

The cause of death was not disclosed, but various cans of compressed air and bottles of prescription pills were found on the spot.

Aaron Carter gained fame as a teen pop singer in the late 1990s. He later gained recognition for his albums Aaron's Party (Come Get It), Oh Aaron, Another Earthquake!, and more.

