Britney Spears' Instagram tribute for sister Jamie Lynn leaves fans confused

Britney Spears’ latest Instagram post became a topic of discussion on social media for a very specific reason.

On the occasion of her sister Jamie Lynn’s birthday, Spears shared a now-deleted tribute on Instagram, which featured two pictures of Lynn. She accompanied the images with a heartfelt note and wrote:

“It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

Michael Coyle @dmichaelcoyle I’ve reached max confusion in the Britney Spears saga. I thought her and Jamie Lynn were in a tussle? She took us on that journey with her. Now they’re perfectly fine and besties? Something isn’t adding up. #BritneySpears I’ve reached max confusion in the Britney Spears saga. I thought her and Jamie Lynn were in a tussle? She took us on that journey with her. Now they’re perfectly fine and besties? Something isn’t adding up. #BritneySpears https://t.co/SRjuORRRTF

It is important to note that this post has now been deleted.

"You've been hacked!!!": Britney Spears' post leaves fans baffled

Spears' post created confusion among fans online, as everyone is well aware of Britney’s dispute with Jamie.

The comments section of the post was flooded with different reactions from Britney’s followers, with a few even believing that the post may not have been shared by Spears herself. Here are a few comments from her followers:

A fan comments under Britney's post (Image via britneyspears/Instagram)

A fan comments under Britney's post (Image via @britneyspears/Instagram)

A fan comments under Britney's post (Image via @britneyspears/Instagram)

A fan comments under Britney's post (Image via @britneyspears/Instagram)

A fan comments under Britney's post (Image via @britneyspears/Instagram)

A fan comments under Britney's post (Image via @britneyspears/Instagram)

A fan comments under Britney's post (Image via @britneyspears/Instagram)

A fan comments under Britney's post (Image via @britneyspears/Instagram)

A fan comments under Britney's post (Image via @britneyspears/Instagram)

A fan comments under Britney's post (Image via @britneyspears/Instagram)

The sisters have been at odds with each other for a long time, and their issues became the talk of the town after Britney’s lawyer Matthew S. Rosengart sent a letter to Jamie, stating that her memoir, Things I Should Have Said misrepresented facts about Spears.

Britney Spears has previously accused her parents and her entire family of assisting in her conservatorship.

What happened between Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn?

Britney Spears frequently accused Jamie Lynn of supporting her conservatorship (image via Group LA/Disney Channel/Getty Images)

Problems between Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn started in 2018 when Lynn was chosen as a trustee of Britney's SJB Revocable Trust. Britney's fans started the #FreeBritney movement in 2019 following a voicemail where the singer claimed that she was forced to visit a mental health institution. However, Jamie criticized the movement and wrote in a tweet that she loves her sister.

Lynn appealed to the court in 2020 to get custody of SJB Revocable Trust's assets. Following the release of the Hulu documentary, Framing Britney Spears, Lynn slammed the media for how they treated her sister and wrote in an Instagram story that she never attended a virtual #FreeBritney rally.

In June last year, Britney approached the court to end her conservatorship and spoke about the abusive relationship with her father in a testimony. Lynn responded to the testimony by saying that she was proud of her sister, but the response created problems since death threats were issued against her.

Jamie Lynn Spears @jamielynnspears 10 years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else and I’ll be here long after. I love my sister with everything I have. So anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand. 10 years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else and I’ll be here long after. I love my sister with everything I have. So anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand. https://t.co/raeU7wlh5C

Lynn decided to stay away from her sister’s conservatorship and in July 2021, she shared a picture of a box of stuffed toys sent by Britney for her kids. Britney then wrote in a social media post that the people closest to her never appeared for support, although she did not mention her family members directly.

In an Instagram post, Britney Spears also stated that she does not appreciate anyone dancing to the remixes of her song, including her sister, who did the same at the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2017.

60 Minutes Australia @60Mins Today marks one year since a Los Angeles judge ended the conservatorship that controlled Britney Spears’ life and money for nearly 14 years. Watch #60Mins go inside the #FreeBritney movement and the popstar's fight to end the controversial arrangement: 9Soci.al/7Cwz30rVDaZ Today marks one year since a Los Angeles judge ended the conservatorship that controlled Britney Spears’ life and money for nearly 14 years. Watch #60Mins go inside the #FreeBritney movement and the popstar's fight to end the controversial arrangement: 9Soci.al/7Cwz30rVDaZ https://t.co/62ZunJ5bPN

Following the release of her memoir, Jamie Lynn announced that the profits shall be donated to This Is My Brave, an organization aiming to make those with mental illness speak openly about their problems. The decision was slammed by Britney’s fans who said that the organization was supporting Britney’s conservatorship.

Britney Spears slams her family members on social media

Britney’s conservatorship came to an end in November 2021, after which she criticized her family members for not speaking against it all these years. Although Spears continued to speak out against her family, Lynn clarified while appearing on Good Morning America that she was not at all associated with the conservatorship.

Spears responded to Lynn’s interview by stating that she was unhappy with Jamie’s performance at the Radio Disney Music Awards and that she never locked Lynn in a room with a knife, as the latter had claimed during the interview.

Britney posted a tweet in January this year where she said that although she does not hate Jamie, she was doubtful about her loyalty and support.

Jamie wrote in an Instagram story that she always tried to end her problems privately with Britney, but the latter always chose to address things on social media platforms.

While promoting her memoir, Jamie claimed that her sister was heartbroken following her split from Justin Timberlake, but Britney said in an Instagram post that Jamie never cared anything about the split.

Britney Spears’ attorney later sent a letter to Jamie and told her not to speak about Spears in a derogatory manner.

Poll : 0 votes