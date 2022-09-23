Who is Joelle Rich? All about Johnny Depp's UK lawyer amid recent romantic link 

In the wake of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s highly publicized defamation trial, the former was recently linked to his UK lawyer Joelle Rich. She reportedly represented Depp in his 2018 UK libel trial against The Sun.

The news of Depp and Rich’s rumored romance was confirmed by several media outlets like US Weekly, TMZ and People, among others. A source close to the pair told US Weekly that they are the “real deal”:

“Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between them. They are the real deal.”

The latest rumor comes after Johnny Depp was linked to his US lawyer Camille Vasquez, who played an instrumental role in the actor’s victory in his defamation trial against Amber Heard. However, Vasquez completely shut down the dating rumors while speaking to People at the time:

“I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. But when I say ‘we,’ I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny.”

She also mentioned that the alleged romance rumors were “unethical” and “s*xist” in nature:

“It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s s*xist. It’s unfortunate, and it’s disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”

Although Joelle Rich was not part of the team of lawyers who represented Johnny Depp in his Virginia defamation trial, she was often spotted in the courtroom offering her support to the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Speaking of Rich’s courtroom presence in the Depp vs. Heard defamation trial, an insider told US Weekly:

“There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal.”

According to People, Rich was reportedly photographed with Johnny Depp outside the Virginia courtroom on May 3 during his ongoing defamation trial. That same month, she was also seen hugging lawyer Camille Vasquez inside the courtroom.

Although it is not known when Depp and Rich started dating, the source alleged that the pair “discreetly” met at hotels during the early stages of their romance.

Rich was reportedly married when she first met Depp but is currently in the process of divorcing her estranged husband, who shares two children with the lawyer.

Everything to know about Johnny Depp’s UK lawyer Joelle Rich

Joelle Rich is a London-based attorney who represented Johnny Depp in his 2018 UK libel trial (Image via Getty Images)

Joelle Rich is a London-based attorney and partner at major international law firm Schillings, which also represents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to her official bio, Rich helps to protect the privacy and reputation of people who are exposed in the public eye.

Her bio also reads that Rich is working towards defending her clients “against false and defamatory allegations in print, online, and on social media.” She reportedly comes with over a decade of experience in media law and holds an expertise in “protecting individuals’ privacy from unwarranted intrusion and media attention.”

Rich also has an expertise in libel, privacy, and copyright disputes, and believes in using the law to ensure that her clients are protected “from arbitrary interference into their personal or business lives.”

Last year, Rich received the Silver award for the 'Future Leader Initiative of the Year' at the Citywealth Future Leaders 2021 Awards. She was also shortlisted as a finalist for the 'Future Leader in Private Client Services’ by Spear’s Wealth Management Awards 2021.

Joelle Rich made news in 2018 as part of the team representing Johnny Depp in his UK libel trial against The Sun. Depp sued the publication for calling a “wife-beater” in one of their articles.

The Golden Globe winner lost the trial against The Sun and his request to file an appeal was also denied. At the time, Rich told Deadline that she “seriously questioned” the U.K. judge’s decision.

She also said that Johnny Deep was set to “presenting the complete, irrefutable evidence of the truth in the U.S. libel case against Ms. Heard.” More recently, Rich made headlines after she was romantically linked to Depp.

Although the pair have not confirmed or denied the rumors, inside sources told several media outlets that the duo are currently together. Prior to her alleged romance with Johnny Depp, Joelle Rich was married to Jonathan, director of the corporate finance group Bluebox.

The pair tied the knot in 2011 but are currently in the middle of a divorce. Rich also shares two children with her ex-husband.

