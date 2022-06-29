Who is Sherlita Patton? All about Big Boi's wife as Outkast member gets divorced

Big Boi and his wife Sherlita Patton have officially separated from each other. Legal documents obtained by TMZ state that the court entered the final stages of their divorce in May 2022, one month after the rapper filed for it.

The documents also mention that there is no chance of reconciliation, and that they will avoid threatening each other in the future through any means. The former couple signed an agreement in 2016 where they equally distributed their shares, but did not reveal their financial details.

About Big Boi's wife Sherlita Patton, in brief

Sherlita Patton is a well-known entrepreneur and has gained recognition as the wife of Big Boi. Born on March 22, 1972, she obtained her certificate from Clark University and pursued her career in real estate.

She has worked with some popular organizations like Remax and Coldwell Banker. She now works for Atlanta Intown Real Estate Services.

Patton has become a familiar name for being the co-owner of P Valentine Boutique alongside her friend Tracy Valentina. It was located in Edgewood and dealt with male and female clothing. It also promoted the products of local designers. Although it launched in 2006, it was shut down in 2007.

The 50-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million. Her businesses and work as a realtor are her major sources of income.

Big Boi and Sherlita Patton’s relationship timeline

Sherlita Patton and Big Boi married in 2002 (Image via Moses Robinson/Getty Images)

Although it is unknown where they first met, Big Boi and Sherlita Patton tied the knot in March 2002 and were married for around 20 years. The pair welcomed two children – Jordan in 1995 and Cross in 2001.

Patton is also the stepmother of another child, Antwan Andre ‘Bamboo’ Patton II from Boi’s previous relationship. Born in February 2000, Antwan finished high school in 2018 and moved to New York for further studies.

The pair were about to get divorced in 2013 when Patton filed for divorce stating that their marriage was broken. Patton also requested full custody of one of her sons, but she later reconciled with Boi. Although Boi was ready to pay child support, he decided not to divorce Patton without a legal battle.

Boi first formed the hip hop duo Outkast with Andre Lauren Benjamin in 1992. They signed to LaFace Records and released a double album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, in 2003.

He released his first debut album, Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty in 2010 followed by the second album, Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors in 2012. He then released his third album, Boomiverse, in 2017. He was signed to L.A. Reid and Charles Goldstruck’s label Hitco Music in 2018.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far