Who was David Aylor? Tributes pour in as prominent Charleston SC lawyer dies aged 41

Well-known attorney David Aylor passed away on Monday, January 2, at the age of 41. According to counton2.com, he was discovered dead at his residence in downtown Charlestown.

Carolyn Murray of WCBD TV paid tribute to Aylor on Facebook by posting a picture. Tessa Spencer of ABC News 4 also expressed her grief by writing that she was a friend of Aylor for around 15 years. She continued,

"While he was a weekly guest on Da Breakfuss Club years ago, I told him I was interested in law. He didn't hesitate to hire me as a paralegal. If I needed him, he was there. In fact, he was always there…for anyone he called friend. You will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Scott Eisberg of ABC News 4 wrote on Facebook that the news of Aylor's death was heartbreaking. Eisberg said that Aylor gave their student-athletes hundreds of thousands of scholarship money. He also stated,

"He cared deeply. He watched the entry videos and stayed in touch with the athletes after HS. He loved HS Sports and CofC hoops. Stunned."

Circumstances leading to Aylor's death are yet to be revealed, but there is no evidence of foul play.

Netizens pay tribute to David Aylor on Twitter

David Aylor gained recognition for his work as a criminal defense, personal injury, and DUI attorney. Twitter was flooded with tributes as soon as people heard about his demise. Here are some of the reactions:

YungGizzleFromDaBottom @GizelleElise Not David Aylor was found dead Not David Aylor was found dead 😩

Mama V ♒️ @ItsLAAESMOM What in the absolute….David Aylor? Yeah I’m over 2023. What in the absolute….David Aylor? Yeah I’m over 2023. 💔

David Carter @dccarter2010 Will be pouring one out tonight for David Aylor. RIP Will be pouring one out tonight for David Aylor. RIP

Rae of sunshine ☀️ @r__simone OMG YALL DAVID AYLOR DIED🫢 OMG YALL DAVID AYLOR DIED🫢😭

EBONIARMY @petiteTREAT_ Rest in peace David Aylor. Rest in peace David Aylor.

Robert F. Goings @RobertFGoings 🏼 Sad news about the passing of David Aylor. We had a good time together in law school. Always been proud of his success, but he left us too soon… Sad news about the passing of David Aylor. We had a good time together in law school. Always been proud of his success, but he left us too soon… 🙏🏼

Christian LeBlanc @amazechristianl The sudden passing of @DavidAylor is a gut punch to the Lowcountry. His leadership went far and above the courtroom. He was very active with his community service to so many worthy organizations. He will be greatly missed. The sudden passing of @DavidAylor is a gut punch to the Lowcountry. His leadership went far and above the courtroom. He was very active with his community service to so many worthy organizations. He will be greatly missed. https://t.co/2hJgOSJUOv

Aylor was the founder of David Aylor Law Offices

Not much is known about No Aylor's childhood, but he pursued his graduation from the College of Charleston and the University School of Law.

He later established his law offices which are currently situated in places like Summerville, Walterboro, Greenville, and more. David Aylor Law Offices have been praised for their work all these years, with Aylor being approached by different news outlets for interviews.

David Aylor was popular for being a criminal defense, personal injury, and DUI attorney (Image via ReyLlerenaTV/Twitter)

He was a prosecutor in Hanahan city and an assistant solicitor for Charleston County in the Ninth Circuit Solicitor's Office. David was a clerk under former Sen. Glenn McConnell for the South Carolina Judiciary Committee, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Carr, and criminal lawyer Andrew Salvage III.

Before his death, he was involved in a minor legal trouble stemming from evidence distribution in a drug trafficking case where David's investigator broke some rules by making arrangements to put the proof in a separate room. The government appealed for sanctions against David and had quotes provided at a hearing by Aylor and the presiding judge.

The government declared it a false public disclosure of sealed material. Federal agents filed another document agreeing that the rules were not broken intentionally, and the sanctions were rejected.

