Who is Brooke Sansone? Charlie Puth goes Instagram official with heartwarming post

Charlie Puth's latest Instagram post has been trending online, featuring Brooke Sansone, a digital marketing and PR coordinator. Puth's fans were curious to learn more about Brooke ever since the post that featured a strip of adorable black-and-white pictures of the duo made the rounds on the internet.

The caption read:

“Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!! (Happy birthday to me.)”

Sansone posted the same picture on her Instagram Story and wrote the words "birthday boy" with a heart emoticon. Puth appeared on The Howard Stern Show two months ago and stated that the love of his life was someone he had known since he was a kid. He added:

“She’s always been very, very nice to me, I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future – because what is life without valleys and peaks – she would be there for me as well.”

Charlie Puth continued by saying that he is satisfied with his life since he has someone who cares for him. He concluded by saying that he does not hide his personal life from anyone but prefers not to reveal a lot of details since he does not like doing so.

Brooke Sansone and Charlie Puth's families have known each other for a long time

Brooke Sansone is a digital marketing and PR coordinator (image via brookesansone/Instagram)

Brooke Sansone is a digital marketing and PR coordinator at Butter and Eggs. She was previously a social media marketing manager at South Carolina’s Hyer Home. Sansone joined the College of Charleston and completed her graduation last year.

Brooke seems to love fashion and often shares pictures online, in which she can be seen flaunting her style. She operates another Instagram page under the name The Closet Next Door, where she posts some of her best outfits.

Brooke’s social media posts prove that she is passionate about traveling and has been to different cities.

Puth and Sansone's families have known each other for a long time and they last spent some quality time together a few months ago. Sansone even posted pictures from the day on social media as she enjoyed her time with the duo's family members. Detailed information about Sansone’s early life and career is yet to be revealed.

It is important to note that Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone have not officially confirmed their current relationship status.

Charlie Puth is famous for his albums and singles

Charlie Puth initially became popular for his music videos posted on YouTube. His very first single was titled Marvin Gaye, and it was released in 2015. He has worked with record labels like eleveneleven, Atlantic Records, and Artist Partner Group throughout his career.

His first album, Nine Track Mind, received a mixed response, but the singles from the album were loved by the audience. His second album, Voicenotes, was released in 2018 and received a better response as compared to his debut.

The 30-year-old continued to release more singles like I Warned Myself, Mother, Cheating on You, Hard on Yourself, Light Switch, and others and eventually became a well-known name in the music industry.

His third album, Charlie, was released in October 2022 and reached the top of the Billboard 200 and UK Albums Chart.

Poll : 0 votes