Ryan Reynolds' cryptic tweet sparks speculation about the return of X-Force in Deadpool 3

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has set the stage for a massive expansion, with fans eagerly anticipating Deadpool 3. The third installment of the popular franchise is already generating a lot of buzz, thanks to the recent announcement of some major cast members, including the return of some familiar faces from previous movies.

Moreover, the latest tweet from American actor Ryan Reynolds, who plays the iconic anti-hero, has ignited a new wave of excitement among fans, hinting at the possible appearance of some beloved X-Men team in the upcoming movie.

Is the X-Force making a comeback in Deadpool 3?

The X-Force team in action in Deadpool 2 (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Fans of the Deadpool franchise are abuzz with excitement following Ryan Reynolds' recent tweet that hinted at the return of X-Force in the upcoming movie. Reynolds posted an image of the X-Force team from Deadpool 2 with the original caption:

"X-Force will live forever!" He then edited the caption to read, "X will live forever!"

The exact meaning of the message is still unclear, but many are speculating that this is a hint of X-Force's return in the upcoming Deadpool movie.

Ryan Reynolds's tweet which was edited (Image via Ryan Reynolds Twitter)

The X-Force team in the comics is known for their dangerous and violent missions, and in the Deadpool movies, the team features a mix of new and returning characters such as Domino, Bedlam, Shatterstar, and Peter.

While there has been little news about X-Force in the lead-up to Deadpool 3, actor Lewis Tan has previously hinted at the team's possible return. Fans eagerly await any information or updates on the matter, and if the team does make a comeback, it will surely be a thrilling addition to the Deadpool franchise.

What could X-Force bring to the MCU?

What new dynamics could the X-Force add to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Image via 20th Century Fox)

With the announcement of Deadpool 3 being the first movie to feature Merc with a Mouth in the MCU, fans have been speculating about the possible implications for the larger Marvel universe. The film is said to heavily involve the multiverse, which could open up new possibilities for crossover events and alternate versions of characters.

As one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel universe, Deadpool's introduction to the MCU is highly anticipated, and fans are eager to see how he will fit into this new world. In addition to the excitement surrounding Deadpool's arrival, the potential return of X-Force could also signal a new era for mutants in the MCU.

Marvel Studios has confirmed that they will introduce X-Men in the future, and the merger of the X-Men and Deadpool franchises under Marvel's control could be a hint of things to come. With a vast array of characters to choose from, the inclusion of X-Force could lead to exciting new storylines and possibilities for fans of the Marvel Universe to explore.

Deadpool 3: The return of familiar faces and the possibility of Cable

Can Cable make an appearance in the third installment (Image via 20th Century Fox)

The upcoming Deadpool 3 has already confirmed the return of two major stars from previous movies. Stefan Kapicic will reprise his role as Colossus, while Morena Baccarin will play Vanessa, the love interest of Wade Wilson. Additionally, the film will mark Hugh Jackman's first appearance as Wolverine in the MCU, making fans excited for his full-fledged return.

However, one question remains: what about Cable? Josh Brolin's portrayal of the time-traveling mutant in Deadpool 2 was well-received, and fans are hoping for his return. Although it hasn't been confirmed yet, with Colossus and Vanessa already on board, a team-up between Deadpool, Wolverine, and Cable could provide many action scenes and fan service for the movie.

Matthew Macfadyen and other new additions to Deadpool 3

Meet the new faces joining the Deadpool franchise (Image via Sportskeeda)

Deadpool 3 is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the return of familiar cast members and new actors joining the ensemble.

One of the new faces to join the cast is Matthew Macfadyen, known for his role in HBO's Succession. Ryan Reynolds, who plays the titular character, praised Macfadyen's talent and hinted that he would play a significant role in the upcoming movie:

"I think Matthew Macfayden is probably one of the most interesting actors working today. And the fact that he's going to be on our 'Deadpool' set each and every day is kind of nerve-wracking for me. I'll be starstruck."

Along with Macfadyen, other notable additions to the cast include Mobius M. Mobius and Miss Minutes from Loki and Emma Corrin from The Crown. With a mix of returning favorites and fresh talent, Deadpool 3 promises to deliver the same irreverent humor and action-packed adventure that fans have come to love.

Set for release on November 8, 2024, Deadpool 3 has generated plenty of excitement among fans. While it remains to be seen whether X-Force, Cable, and other beloved characters will appear in the film, one thing is for sure: with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman at the helm, audiences are in for a wild and entertaining ride.

