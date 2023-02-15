Who plays Juggernaut in Deadpool 3? Potential plot and cast explored

Deadpool 3 is the highly anticipated third installment of the irreverent and fourth-wall-breaking antihero and his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will bring back Ryan Reynolds as the titular character, with Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine.

The cast will also include Emma Corrin as the lead villain, with rumors of the Juggernaut returning. The X-Force team, introduced in Deadpool 2, is also expected to make an appearance.

The movie's plot is still unknown, but fans speculate that time travel and multiverse elements will be involved, potentially leading to the adaptation of the Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe storyline.

Filming is set to start in May 2023, with a release date of November 8, 2024.

The exciting cast and the plot of Deadpool 3: What we know so far

The cast of Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Emma Corrin are set to star in the highly anticipated film (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The movie will feature Ryan Reynolds, who will reprise his role as Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, and Hugh Jackman, who will return as Wolverine.

Adding to the excitement is the announcement that Emma Corrin, acclaimed for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, will play the lead villain in the film. Though the character's identity is yet to be revealed, Corrin's talent promises to make the role memorable.

Additionally, audiences can expect to see the return of the X-Force team, first introduced in Deadpool 2. The team members likely to reprise their roles include Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Yukio, Russell, and Peter, portrayed by Rob Delaney. Shatterstar and Zeitgeist won't be making a comeback after their demise in the previous film.

Juggernaut rumors

Fans are speculating about the return of the popular X-Men villain (Image via 20th Century Studios)

One of the most exciting rumors circulating about the movie is that the Juggernaut might be making a return. The Juggernaut, also known as Cain Marko, is a Marvel Comics villain who first appeared in X-Men #12.

His potential return has left fans wondering who will be portraying the iconic Marvel villain this time. However, it is likely that Ryan Reynolds will once again take on the role of Juggernaut, as he did in Deadpool 2. Reynolds played the character in a motion-capture suit, and his portrayal of the villain was praised by fans and critics alike.

Motion capture suit-clad Ryan Reynolds as Juggernaut in Deadpool 2 (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Reynolds' performance brought a sense of humor to the character, which fit perfectly with the movie's irreverent tone. While there has been no official confirmation of Juggernaut's return to Deadpool 3, the fact that Reynolds played the character in the previous movie suggests that he may step into the role again.

If he does, fans can expect a fun and memorable performance that will add to the already impressive ensemble cast of the movie. And given that the movie is expected to include time travel and multiverse elements, it's possible that Reynolds could play both Juggernaut and Deadpool in the same scene.

The possible villain

Emma Corrin has been announced as the lead villain in Deadpool 3, but her character's identity remains a mystery (Image via Getty)

Emma Corrin now has a range of intriguing roles to explore in Deadpool 3. One of the most captivating possibilities is Lady Deathstrike, a powerful female villain from the X-Men universe. Despite Kelly Hu's portrayal of the character in X2: X-Men United, a fresh take on the role would be welcomed in the MCU.

In the comics, Lady Deathstrike is infamous for her deep loathing of Wolverine and has a range of superhuman abilities, including adamantium-laced nails. Lady Deathstrike has had numerous intense clashes with both Wolverine and Deadpool in the comics, and bringing these confrontations to the big screen could result in some breathtaking action sequences.

Corrin could also portray Lady Deadpool (Wanda Wilson) or Spiral, a powerful sorceress with six arms. Both roles would be equally fascinating options for the actress.

The plot of Deadpool 3

With time travel and multiverse elements, the movie is set to be full of surprises (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Fans of Deadpool have been speculating about the upcoming third installment of the movie, as its plot has been kept tightly under wraps. There is much speculation that time travel and multiverse elements will be involved, possibly due to the recent events in Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

If time travel is a part of the story, Deadpool may get the chance to rectify past mistakes and even alter events from previous movies. The multiverse elements suggest the possibility of various versions of known characters, including Deadpool himself.

Deadpool kills the Marvel Universe (Image via Marvel Comics)

One particular fan theory gaining traction is that the movie will draw from the popular comic storyline Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe. In this storyline, Deadpool embarks on a murderous rampage, taking down every character in the Marvel Universe, including some of the most iconic ones.

While it would be a daring move to adopt such a storyline, it would undoubtedly give Deadpool 3 a unique and edgy flair.

Release Date

Deadpool 3 is set to start filming in May 2023 (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Production for Deadpool 3 is scheduled to begin in May 2023, with a possible release date set for November 8, 2024. Although the movie's title is yet to be revealed, actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have engaged in playful banter, teasing fans with potential name suggestions.

Final thoughts

The highly anticipated return of the Merc with a Mouth is sure to be a wild ride, with an all-star cast and plenty of surprises (Image via Ryan Reynolds' Instagram)

Deadpool 3 is gearing up for an exhilarating adventure with a star-studded cast. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are set to reprise their iconic roles, while adding Emma Corrin as the lead villain adds a new layer of excitement to the mix.

With time travel and multiverse elements in the mix, the possibilities for where the movie will take viewers are endless. Wade Wilson's next adventure is sure to be a wild ride full of surprises, and fans can hardly contain their excitement.

