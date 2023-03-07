Wolverine teased to make his grand entrance in Marvel

Hugh Jackman has been a fan-favorite in the Marvel universe for years, known for portraying the fierce and brooding character Wolverine. Jackman's appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has sent fans into a frenzy with his exciting teasers about his upcoming role in Deadpool 3.

Jackman is set to deliver his most action-packed and brutal performance yet in the upcoming film. The performance promises to raise the bar for the entire Marvel franchise. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the movie and know everything about Jackman's epic return as Wolverine.

Deadpool 3 teased to be a brutal and hilarious adventure with the introduction of Wolverine in Marvel

Prepare for the ultimate superhero team-up as Deadpool and Wolverine bring the laughs and the action to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Image via 20th Century Fox)

The announcement of Deadpool 3 has left fans eagerly anticipating what is in store for the Merc with a Mouth's next adventure. In an interview, Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine in the X-Men film series, teased some exciting details about the upcoming film.

Jackman revealed that Deadpool 3 would be a brutal film with plenty of action and violence. The film has been confirmed to be rated R, which is great news for those who were disappointed by rumors of the sequel being toned down in violence in comparison to the previous film.

With a combination of Deadpool's trademark humor and intense violence, viewers can look forward to a thrilling ride. Jackman also hinted that the film will be the best yet, and the reason is none other than the introduction of Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hugh Jackman promises to deliver his most intense and brutal portrayal of Wolverine yet in the upcoming Deadpool 3 (Image via 20th Century Fox)

The co-star of Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman, teased that this will be the biggest and best Wolverine yet, both in terms of action and brutality. Fans are excited to see how these Deadpool and Wolverine interact, especially considering the distinct differences in their personalities.

The anticipation for Deadpool 3 is through the roof, as fans are eager to see how the collaboration between the two characters will play out. With the prospect of Wolverine making his grand entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the excitement for the upcoming film has only intensified.

Fans of Wolverine and the MCU are excited about with the potential for a comic-accurate yellow suit and interactions with a broader range of Marvel characters (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Hugh Jackman's portrayal of Wolverine has left a lasting impact on fans, making it almost impossible for anyone else to take on the iconic role. However, his upcoming debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe presents an opportunity for the character to further improve.

Details about Logan's appearance in Deadpool 3 remain scarce. However, it could provide the perfect chance for Jackman's version of Wolverine to finally don the classic yellow suit, a staple of the comics.

Additionally, the MCU's interconnected universe offers the potential for Logan to interact with a broader range of Marvel characters. This was previously impossible due to the limitations of Fox's X-Men movies.

Deadpool 3 has the opportunity to break new ground and explore uncharted territory of Marvel Cinematic Universe with a blend of humor, violence (Image via 20th Century Fox)

The new film has the potential to blend Wolverine's brutal nature with the fantastical elements of the MCU in a way that previous X-Men movies have yet to manage. With X-Men movies' confusing timelines and multiple reboots, many possible storylines and character interactions involving Wolverine have already been explored.

By revisiting legacy Marvel characters through the multiverse, the MCU can give Jackman's Wolverine one final, unique run that explores previously uncharted territory. Although it has been nearly 20 years since Jackman first portrayed Wolverine, the character's untapped sides are still waiting to be explored.

The combination of Deadpool's humor and Wolverine's savage nature has already proven successful in the comics. Needless to say, the same can be translated to the big screen in a way that does justice to both characters.

The possibilities are endless, and fans eagerly await to see how the MCU will introduce Wolverine and how Jackman's final character portrayal will be received.

Jackman's 6,000 calorie diet: A glimpse into his preparation for the biggest and best Wolverine yet

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the intense preparation and dedication required for Hugh Jackman to bring his A-game (Image via 20th Century Fox)

As mentioned earlier, Hugh Jackman recently teased fans about the upcoming film, suggesting it will be the biggest and best Wolverine yet. During the interview, Jackman gave fans a glimpse into his preparations for the role.

According to Jackman, he consumes an astonishing 6,000 calories per day to achieve the muscular physique required for the role. He said:

"It's about 6,000 calories a day. At the moment I'm building up, I'm like four and a half, 5,000 calories a day."

While fans are excited about Jackman's physical transformation, it is not the only reason for their anticipation. Deadpool 3 is expected to be a brutal, R-rated film featuring plenty of slicing and dicing action.

With Wolverine being unleashed, fans can look forward to blood and gore. However, fans are genuinely excited about the prospect of seeing Wolverine in his suit and his claws being unleashed.

Final thoughts

Get ready for the ultimate superhero team-up as Deadpool and Wolverine join forces in the highly anticipated film, Deadpool 3! (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Deadpool 3 has generated a lot of excitement among fans of the Merc with a Mouth, and the news regarding Hugh Jackman's Wolverine has only added to the anticipation. With promises of intense violence, humor, and the introduction of Wolverine, this film has the potential to be the best yet.

Fans eagerly anticipate how these two characters will interact and how the movie will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the film being rated R and the possibility of seeing a comic-accurate yellow suit for Wolverine, there is much to look forward to. Overall, Deadpool 3 is shaping up to be a must-see for any superhero fan.

