Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Critics rave about emotional finale to James Gunn's trilogy

James Gunn has returned to take fans on a cosmic adventure as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is set to be the final story for the group of heroes that were first introduced in 2014. The trailers for the movie have hinted at a melancholic and emotional story, which has left fans eagerly anticipating the third installment.

Some critics recently attended the European premiere of the movie at Disneyland Paris and shared their initial reactions with the world. Fans anxiously await to see if the final movie in Gunn's trilogy will be a massive hit or a flop.

Early reactions to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Early reactions from lucky critics who attended the European premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at Disneyland Paris are overwhelmingly positive (Image via Marvel Studios)

The highly-anticipated final installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy has garnered positive reactions from critics who attended the European premiere at Disneyland Paris.

The trailers had teased a bittersweet tale, causing some fans to speculate on the fate of Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon. However, based on the first reactions, the film delivers an emotional and satisfying conclusion.

Critics have praised the movie's humor, action, and character development. Ian Sandwell from Digital Spy calls it a "brilliant end to a brilliant trilogy," with every character getting their stand-out moment.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is a brilliant end to a brilliant trilogy. It's very funny, emotional and everybody gets their stand-out moment. Will Poulter's Warlock is a terrific addition, yet the focus is rightly on telling a satisfying end for the Guardians. Gonna miss them."

Ian Sandwell @ian_sandwell Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is a brilliant end to a brilliant trilogy. It's very funny, emotional and everybody gets their stand-out moment. Will Poulter's Warlock is a terrific addition, yet the focus is rightly on telling a satisfying end for the Guardians. Gonna miss them.

Markus Trutt describes it as "the saddest & darkest MCU film."

"Despite the humor Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is probably the saddest & darkest MCU film & a wonderfully rounded conclusion to Gunn's trilogy, where everyone in the fight against a mean (but rather shallow) villain gets their big moment again. Have tissues ready!"

Markus Trutt @Thr3eHeadedMonk #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 ist trotz des Humors der wohl traurigste & düsterste MCU-Film & ein wundervoll-runder Abschluss von Gunns Trilogie, wo jeder im Kampf gg. einen hundsgemeinen (aber eher flachen) Bösewicht noch mal seinen großen Moment bekommt. Taschentücher bereithalten!

Alexander Kardelo from Movie Zone warns that "nothing can prepare you for all the emotions," with the origin story of Rocket Raccoon being a particular highlight. Kardelo called it "beautiful and heart-wrenching."

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is, more than ever, Star Wars as a stoner comedy. Lovable weirdos, big Marvel action and goofy jokes. But nothing can prepare you for all the emotions. Rocket Raccoon's origin story is beautiful and heart-wrenching."

Alexander Kardelo @dunerfors #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is, more than ever, Star Wars as a stoner comedy. Lovable weirdos, big Marvel action and goofy jokes. But nothing can prepare you for all the emotions. Rocket Raccoon's origin story is beautiful and heart-wrenching.

Jesús Agudo teases a "darker" story with "touches of terror."

"I went with a preconceived idea to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and James Gunn has managed to surprise me for good. It is darker and has even touches of terror, but it is still very funny and with a lot of personality. Rocket and Nebula excel in a very dignified send-off."

Jesús Agudo @jesuagumar Iba con una idea preconcebida a #GuardianesDeLaGalaxia3 y James Gunn ha conseguido sorprenderme para bien. Es más oscura y tiene hasta toquecillos de terror, pero sigue siendo muy divertida y con mucha personalidad. Rocket y Nebula sobresalen en una despedida muy digna.

Valentina Morillo from El Español claims it is the "best Marvel movie since Endgame" with spectacular action set pieces.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has spectacular action set pieces and is fun, entertaining, and emotional. It is a perfect and beautiful closure for its characters and the saga. And it's the best Marvel movie since Endgame (and Top3 in general)."

Valentina Morillo @thursnext #GuardianesDeLaGalaxia3

Valentina Morillo @thursnext #GuardianesDeLaGalaxia3 tiene set pieces de acción espectaculares, es divertida, entretenida y emotiva. Es un cierre perfecto y precioso para sus personajes y la saga. Y es la mejor película de Marvel desde Endgame (y Top3 en general) 💜

Some reactions even suggest the potential for a spin-off, with Rory Cashin from JOE.ie shedding a tear and saying he would watch an Adam Warlock solo outing.

"Can confirm that I shed a tear during Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. And that I would very happily watch an Adam Warlock solo movie."

Rory Cashin @roarEcashin Can confirm that I shed a tear during #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 . And that I would very happily watch an Adam Warlock solo movie. Full review (and interviews with the cast) coming very soon.

Will James Gunn deliver a marvelous finale?

Fans eagerly anticipate the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, wondering if James Gunn will deliver a marvelous finale to his beloved trilogy (Image via Marvel Studios)

After a string of underwhelming releases from Marvel Studios, fans have eagerly anticipated the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. The early reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, raising hopes that James Gunn's final installment in the trilogy will be a huge success.

The stakes are high, and it would be disappointing if Gunn's latest Marvel project turns out to be a misfire. However, with the promising buzz surrounding the film, fans might finally get the big win they've been waiting for.

The movie has the potential to be a satisfying and emotional conclusion to the beloved trilogy. With humor, action, and heart, it seems like James Gunn might just deliver the marvelous finale that fans have hoped for.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is set to hit theaters on Friday, May 5, 2023.

