5 most hated superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been a huge hit, earning billions of dollars and captivating audiences worldwide with its exciting superhero movies. From the legendary Iron Man to the honorable Captain America and the groundbreaking Black Panther, the MCU has brought us some of the most beloved heroes in the history of cinema.

However, not all heroes are equally adored, a few have faced less fan enthusiasm. Some MCU characters have been met with criticism and backlash, whether due to poor writing, uninteresting character arcs, or merely being overshadowed by more popular heroes.

John Walker, The Wasp, and 3 other most hated superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

1) Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel faces criticism for poor character development and perceived invincibility (Image via Marvel Studios)

Captain Marvel's introduction to the MCU was met with a mixed response. While some fans appreciated the character's power and importance as a female superhero, others found her overpowered and lacking in relatability. Additionally, Brie Larson's comments on gender and diversity in the film industry sparked controversy, with some fans accusing her of being too political and alienating the fanbase.

Despite the criticisms, Captain Marvel still grossed over $1 billion at the box office, indicating that the character has a strong fanbase. Furthermore, with the upcoming release of The Marvels, featuring Carol Danvers alongside two other female heroes, fans have expressed further backlash towards the character, citing concerns about her lackluster acting in the film.

2) Star-Lord

Star-Lord's controversial decision in Avengers: Infinity War caused a backlash among fans (Image via Marvel Studios)

During the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Star-Lord made a rash decision that ultimately led to the defeat of the Avengers. In a critical moment, just as they were about to retrieve the Infinity Gauntlet, he impulsively attacked Thanos, causing a significant setback for their mission. This action disappointed some fans who felt that Star-Lord had hindered the efforts of their beloved heroes to save the universe.

Some fans understood the character's emotional state at the time and believed his actions were justifiable, while others believed it was out of character for him. Despite the controversy, many still appreciate Chris Pratt's portrayal of the character, and Star-Lord remains an integral part of the MCU.

3) The Wasp

Viewers found The Wasp's character unlikeable and difficult to root for (Image via Marvel Studios)

Evangeline Lilly's portrayal of The Wasp received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. While some appreciated her strong, independent character, others found her unlikable and difficult to root for. Critics noted that her character lacked the charm and humor of Paul Rudd's Ant-Man and that the chemistry between the two characters fell flat.

Despite the criticisms, The Wasp played a pivotal role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and was instrumental in saving the day alongside Ant-Man. Whether she will remain a significant character in future MCU films is unclear, but her performance has certainly impacted viewers and critics.

4) Sersi

Sersi was criticized for being too bland and uninteresting compared to the other characters (Image via Marvel Studios)

Gemma Chan's portrayal of Sersi in the MCU's Eternals has left some fans underwhelmed. Although the character is a significant figure in the Eternals comics, her portrayal on-screen received criticism for being uninteresting and lacking the charm of other characters.

Some viewers felt that Sersi's actions throughout the film were unremarkable and that her presence didn't add much to the story. While the character did have her moments, her portrayal failed to resonate with some fans who were hoping for a more engaging performance.

5) John Walker

John Walker's violent and unstable actions as Captain America earned him the ire of many fans (Image via Marvel Studios)

The introduction of John Walker to the MCU caused a stir among fans. His depiction in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier drew criticism for his violent and unpredictable actions, which contradicted the moral principles of Captain America. Many fans believed that his actions, such as killing a person with Captain America's shield, were unacceptable and disqualified him from assuming the role of Captain America.

Despite this, Wyatt Russell's performance as John Walker received praise for its complexity and nuance. He will be remembered as a character who divided opinions and served as a reminder that even heroes can have flaws and complexities.

Although the MCU has produced numerous admirable superheroes, a few have failed to resonate with fans. Whether it's due to inadequate character development, controversial decisions, or being less captivating than other heroes, these characters have all received their share of criticism from fans.

