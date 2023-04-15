Brie Larson's The Marvels trailer faces backlash for attacking fans

Marvel Studios is taking on a monumental challenge with the release of The Marvels, the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel. The film became a team-up adventure featuring multiple Marvel heroes after a rocky production process. After much anticipation, the first trailer for The Marvels has finally been unveiled, generating mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

Despite the initial excitement surrounding the film, the trailer has come under fire from fans who feel it's attacking them. Many viewers point to actress Brie Larson's facial expressions in the trailer, which they claim are condescending and dismissive of fans. The movie's trailer has sparked a backlash, with fans taking to social media to voice their displeasure with the trailer and its perceived messaging.

Fan disappointment and the backlash against The Marvels trailer

MCU Fanatics @MCU_Fanatics

#TheMarvels is now the most-disliked MCU Trailer on YouTube in its first 24 hours #TheMarvels is now the most-disliked MCU Trailer on YouTube in its first 24 hourshttps://t.co/LnIUm86qP4

The release of The Marvels trailer has sparked a wave of negative feedback from fans eagerly anticipating the next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans were disappointed with what they saw, feeling that the trailer was far from what they had hoped for.

However, the controversy didn't stop there. Fans also accused Brie Larson, who portrays Captain Marvel, of attacking them through her performance in the trailer.

ṭяıẓẓʏ @TrizzyDigital @FarjadRaza @MCU_Fanatics Looking too deep into it. Captain Marvel isn't interesting...Nick Fury carried the first movie, she was barely there in Endgame, and now she's about to be carried by Kamala, Monica and Nick Fury once again. @FarjadRaza @MCU_Fanatics Looking too deep into it. Captain Marvel isn't interesting...Nick Fury carried the first movie, she was barely there in Endgame, and now she's about to be carried by Kamala, Monica and Nick Fury once again.

One of the main reasons why fans are upset is due to the trailer's tone. Many feel that the trailer is overly chaotic and tries too hard to be fun, which comes at the expense of the story and characters. The lackluster characters and the trailer's disappointing tone have left fans feeling underwhelmed and frustrated.

The Adarsh Cinema @TheAdarshCinema

It tries very hard to look interesting but after 1-2 points ,it fails.

It has a light tone which indicates that everything will be fine at the end .

We want something else .

Hope for the best #TheMarvels trailerIt tries very hard to look interesting but after 1-2 points ,it fails.It has a light tone which indicates that everything will be fine at the end .We want something else .Hope for the best #TheMarvels trailerIt tries very hard to look interesting but after 1-2 points ,it fails.It has a light tone which indicates that everything will be fine at the end .We want something else .Hope for the best ❤️❤️

babycozi. @heavensentcozi @ArmadaTheGreat @geekydeepak888 @DiscussingFilm please tell me what “tone” feels different. cuz it feels exact the same like the last three marvel trailers. quantumania had a better tone cuz we thought we were finna go back to being serious tone and divin more deep about the multiverse and kang. but we didn’t get that. @ArmadaTheGreat @geekydeepak888 @DiscussingFilm please tell me what “tone” feels different. cuz it feels exact the same like the last three marvel trailers. quantumania had a better tone cuz we thought we were finna go back to being serious tone and divin more deep about the multiverse and kang. but we didn’t get that.

While the accusations of Brie Larson attacking fans through her performance in the trailer are unfounded, they have still caused a great deal of controversy online. Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment and frustration with the trailer, leading to a heated debate about the direction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A tweet from @DrShockula (Image via Twitter)

bryan. @BryanAlexis1036 @Markydaysaid I don't think Brie Larson has the ability to smile when she's Captain Marvel. @Markydaysaid I don't think Brie Larson has the ability to smile when she's Captain Marvel.

The Marvels faces an uphill battle with negative fan feedback

The Marvels trailer has received negative feedback from fans, signaling an uphill battle for the film at the box office (Image via Marvel Studios)

It's clear that Marvel Studios is trying to course correct with The Marvels. The trailer's tone vastly differs from that of the first Captain Marvel movie, and the studio is trying to adjust to fans' expectations.

However, many fans feel that this attempt is too late, and they believe that Marvel Studios has already done significant damage to the character and the MCU.

It's still too early to say how the movie will perform at the box office. However, given the negative feedback that the trailer has received, it's clear that the film has an uphill battle ahead of it. While it's possible that Marvel Studios will be able to win back fans' trust, it's also possible that they may not recover from the damage already done.

