Every easter egg in The Marvels trailer you missed

The Marvels is one of the most highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, with its release set for November 2023. The film features Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau/Photon, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. The movie is directed by Nia DeCosta, who is making her MCU debut.

The first teaser trailer for The Marvels has been released, and it is packed with Easter eggs and nods to the Marvel Universe. This article will explore some of the Easter eggs you may have missed while watching the trailer.

1) Monica Rambeau's encounter with cosmic radiation could unlock her body-swapping powers

Monica Rambeau's potential power-up after exposure to cosmic radiation (Image via Marvel Studios)

Monica Rambeau is a superhero who can transform into various forms of energy. But how did she gain these powers? The answer may lie in her encounter with Cosmic Microwave Background Radiation (CMBR).

In the Disney+ series WandaVision, Monica Rambeau ventures into Westview, a town trapped in an alternate reality created by Wanda Maximoff. As she passes through the energy field surrounding the town, Monica is transformed, gaining her powers.

But Monica's powers may be unlocked differently in the upcoming film The Marvels. In a scene from the trailer, Monica is seen on an expedition mission outside the SABER Space Station. As she approaches the launch point perimeter, she reaches out towards the cosmic boundary, initiating a cosmic swap with Kamala Khan.

This scene is reminiscent of Monica's first contact with Westview's energy field. Later in the series, it was revealed that the energy field was CMBR, believed to be leftover radiation from the Big Bang. Monica's encounter with CMBR outside the SABER Space Station could be the key to unlocking her body-swapping powers in The Marvels.

2) Iman Vellani: The rising star of MCU

Iman Vellani: The young actress making her mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Image via Marvel Studios)

In a scene from the upcoming movie, Nick Fury and Monica Rambeau visit Kamala Khan's home to explain the situation. During the conversation, Kamala holds a SHIELD-like tablet with her superhero file. Fans will notice that the image in her file is the same headshot widely circulated by entertainment news outlets when Iman Vellani was first cast as Ms. Marvel.

Despite being a relatively unknown actress at the time of her casting, Vellani has quickly risen to become a rising star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her performance as Kamala Khan has generated buzz and anticipation among fans, and her portrayal of the beloved character will surely be a highlight of the series.

3) Introducing the S.A.B.E.R. space station in the MCU

Introducing the S.A.B.E.R. space station in the Marvels (Image via Marvel Studios)

In the latest trailer for the Marvels, an impressive floating space station just outside the Earth's atmosphere catches the attention of fans. This cutting-edge structure, known as the S.A.B.E.R. Space Station, marks an innovative addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Following the introduction of SWORD in WandaVision, the S.A.B.E.R. Space Station appears to have taken over its role. While the reasons behind the downfall of SWORD are still unclear, one thing is certain: S.A.B.E.R. is set to bring a fresh perspective to the MCU.

4) Exploring Nick Fury's office on the SABER space station in the MCU

A tour of Nick Fury's office on the S.A.B.E.R. space station in the Marvels (Image via Marvel Studios)

Nick Fury has played a pivotal role in assembling the Avengers and safeguarding the planet against threats. While his character may seem enigmatic at times, a closer look at some of the clues in his office can reveal insights into his backstory.

One such clue is the pager gifted to him by Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, which Fury used to contact her during the post-credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War. The device later plays a crucial role in Avengers: Endgame, as Carol can locate the Avengers through it.

Another intriguing item on Fury's desk is a glass case containing what appears to be a human eye. Given Fury's infamous eye patch, it's reasonable to assume that this item may hold a clue to his past. Could it be connected to his injury in Captain Marvel that resulted in his iconic patch?

5) A new logo and plot device revealed

Unveiling a different logo and plot device in the latest Marvel trailer (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Marvels trailer packs a punch with a brand-new variant of the iconic Marvel Studios logo. The cleverly designed logo provides a subtle hint about the plot device of the upcoming movie. At first glance, the logo reads "Studios Marvel" in the classic Marvel colorway before seamlessly switching back to "Marvel Studios" with a galactic effect throughout the trailer.

But that's not all - the trailer for the Marvels also reveals a gripping storyline that promises to captivate fans. The plot revolves around Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Photon, whose powers become mysteriously entangled, resulting in a unique teleportation phenomenon, causing the characters to switch places physically.

