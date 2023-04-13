Peaches from Super Mario Bros. Movie likely to be nominated for Oscars

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has overtaken the world with its catchy plotline and superb performances, but more so for its hit single, Peaches. However, the film's musical prowess doesn't end there, as Peaches has now been declared eligible for consideration in the 'Best Original Song' category at the prestigious Academy Awards, as reported by Variety.

Written by Craig Wedren and performed by the talented voice actors of Bowser and Princess Peach, Peaches is a fun love ballad that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. With its uplifting lyrics and captivating melody, the song has become a fan favorite and is now recognized by the Academy for its brilliance.

More about the Oscar buzz for Peaches: A catchy song from The Super Mario Bros. Movie with a shot at recognition

Peaches, an upbeat and infectious song from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, is generating Oscar buzz for its chances at a possible 'Best Original Song' nomination. The song's mix of humor, heart, and nostalgia has captured the attention of both audiences and critics, and its success at the box office suggests that it could be a strong contender for the coveted award's recognition.

With a history of recognizing silly and catchy songs in the past, the Academy could very well give Peaches a shot at Oscar glory. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has already proven to be a hit with audiences worldwide, breaking records and grossing over $400 million.

The film's creative take on the beloved video game's characters and setting has earned critical praise, and Peaches just adds another layer of charm to the film. With its catchy melody and clever lyrics, the song has become a fan favorite and could earn the recognition it deserves come awards season.

Bowser's musical love confession in Peaches

Bowser serenades Peach with a musical love confession in "Peaches", a song that could earn the Super Mario Bros. Movie an Oscar nomination (Image via Universal Pictures)

Peaches is a heartfelt ballad that captures Bowser's unrequited love for Princess Peach. The song was co-written by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker for the movie.

In the scene, Bowser plays the piano and sings his heart out, pouring his feelings into the catchy lyrics that express his desire to rule the Mushroom Kingdom with Peach by his side. The song has lyrics that go like this:

"Peach, you're so cool And with my star we're gonna rule. Peach, understand, I'm gonna love you 'til the very end. Princess Peach, at the end of the line, I'll make you mine."

The chorus is especially memorable, with Bowser singing Peaches in different keys and humorously mentioning his rivals for Peach's affection, including Mario, Luigi, and Donkey Kong.

Jack Black's performance adds a layer of charm to Bowser's character, making the scene both touching and funny.

Looking Ahead: The future of Super Mario Bros. Movie on the big screen

A bright future ahead: What's next for the Super Mario Bros. Movie on the big screen (Image via Universal Pictures)

Whether or not Peaches wins an Oscar, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a remarkable achievement in its own right. The film has proven that a video game adaptation can be faithful to the source material and innovative in its approach to storytelling and aesthetics.

The voice cast, which includes Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, and Keegan-Michael Key, brings a lot of talent and charisma to the roles of Mario, Peach, Luigi, Bowser, and Toad.

The visual effects and production design are also top-notch, creating a vivid, immersive world that feels familiar and fresh, with a sequel already in the works and a legion of fans eagerly awaiting more.

