Better Call Saul star talks about his Marvel debut

Bob Odenkirk, a critically acclaimed actor, writer, and director, has made headlines recently due to rumors of his potential casting in Marvel's Wonder Man series on Disney+.

Best known for his award-winning portrayal of Saul Goodman in the popular TV series Better Call Saul, Odenkirk's name has been circling the MCU casting rumors, leading fans to wonder whether or not he will indeed join the superhero franchise.

As Wonder Man's production continues to ramp up in Los Angeles, it remains to be seen whether Odenkirk will be part of the star-studded cast, which already includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley.

Bob Odenkirk opens up about Marvel Cinematic Universe and superhero franchises

Bob Odenkirk, the award-winning actor known for his roles in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, recently discussed his thoughts on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the rumors surrounding his potential involvement in the upcoming Wonder Man series.

In an interview with The Independent, Odenkirk revealed that he doesn't believe he is "built for that world" of superhero franchises. The actor explained that he prefers to take on relatable and grounded roles rather than ones involving superpowers or fantastical elements. Odenkirk added that he likes to play characters that feel like they could be someone you know, saying:

"I'm built for characters that make you feel like that guy could live next door."

While Odenkirk may be a natural fit to play an agent figure in a series like Wonder Man, it seems like the actor is not keen on appearing in the super-powered franchise.

The possibility of Bob Odenkirk joining the cast of Disney+'s upcoming Wonder Man series has been a topic of speculation for months. While initial reports suggested that Marvel Studios was considering Odenkirk for a role in the series, nothing official has been announced yet.

It's unclear whether Odenkirk will appear in Wonder Man, as the actor's recent comments suggest he may not be interested in taking on a role in the superhero franchise. Odenkirk's preference for grounded and relatable characters, rather than super-powered ones, could mean he is not a natural fit for the MCU.

However, Marvel Studios may still be considering Odenkirk or someone similar for the role of the agent to Simon Williams (aka Wonder Man), portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the series. Only when an official announcement is made will it be seen whether Odenkirk will appear in Wonder Man.

Bob Odenkirk's past and upcoming projects

Bob Odenkirk is a seasoned actor, writer, and producer with a prolific career in both television and film. He is best known for portraying Saul Goodman in the hit AMC series Breaking Bad, which led to a spin-off series, Better Call Saul. Odenkirk has received numerous awards and nominations for his work on these shows, including four Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Aside from his television work, Odenkirk has also appeared in several films, including The Post, Little Women, and Nobody, which he also produced. He has also lent his voice to animated films such as Incredibles 2 and The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.

Looking ahead, Odenkirk has several exciting projects in the works. In addition to potentially appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he is set to star in the thriller film Nobody 2 and is executive producing and starring in the series Lucky Hank. With his impressive track record and range as an actor, it's no wonder that Bob Odenkirk is a sought-after talent in the entertainment industry.

Final thoughts

Bob Odenkirk's recent comments on the Marvel Cinematic Universe have left fans wondering whether he will appear in the upcoming Wonder Man series on Disney+. However, initial reports suggested that Odenkirk was being considered for a role in the series.

The actor's preference for grounded and relatable characters, rather than those with superpowers or fantastical elements, has cast doubt on his involvement. Only time will tell whether Odenkirk will be part of the star-studded cast, which includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley.

