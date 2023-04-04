Wonder Man begins filming with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as lead

Marvel fans can rejoice as filming for the much-anticipated Wonder Man series has officially commenced, confirmed producer Destin Daniel Cretton on social media, as per The Direct.

With pre-production underway for some time now, the lead character Simon Williams, portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and other essential characters like Grim Reaper and Trevor Slatter have already been cast.

Although not much is known about the plot, the series is expected to be a Hollywood satire with comedic elements. While no release date has been set, fans are eagerly anticipating the premiere, which could be sometime in 2024 or 2025.

Marvel's Wonder Man begins filming: Production details revealed

Wonder Man News @WonderManNews



He is set to direct multiple episodes for the series. Destin Daniel Cretton is currently in Los Angeles where ‘WONDER MAN’ is expected to film.He is set to direct multiple episodes for the series. Destin Daniel Cretton is currently in Los Angeles where ‘WONDER MAN’ is expected to film. 👀He is set to direct multiple episodes for the series. https://t.co/gvO5kD6Jyh

The upcoming Disney+ series Wonder Man has officially entered production, as confirmed by producer Daniel Destin Cretton on Instagram. Cretton, who also directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, shared a photo of himself holding a color rendition chart with the iconic Hollywood sign in the background and tagged series cinematographer Brett Pawlak in the post.

Daniel Destin Cretton captioned his post as follows:

"I love holding cards for @brettsbo."

The series is being produced under the working title Callback and is being filmed under Ionic Productions LLC.

Andrew Guest is serving as the showrunner/head writer for the series. While there is no official release date yet, the start of filming indicates that it could premiere sometime in 2024 or 2025. Marvel fans eagerly await further updates as production continues.

Wonder Man's plot and characters

Get ready to explore the exciting world of Marvel's Wonder Man, with a fresh take on Hollywood and a star-studded cast (Image via Sportskeeda)

Marvel Studios' Wonder Man, set to air on Disney+, has started filming, and the series has some exciting characters and plotlines in store for audiences.

The show's protagonist, Simon Williams, will be played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and he is a popular actor in the comics with a range of superpowers, including flight, superhuman strength, and the ability to control ionic energy.

Joining Abdul-Mateen II in the cast are Hollywood veteran Ed Harris, who will play Williams' agent, and Demetrius Grosse, who will portray Simon's evil brother Eric, also known as the Grim Reaper. Furthermore, Ben Kingsley will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery from Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi, while renowned German documentarian Werner Herzog is rumored to have a role in the show.

The series will take a satirical approach to Hollywood and is expected to have a comedic tone. While little information is available about the plot of the series, it's worth noting that Simon Williams has a complicated history in the comics.

At one point, he was a villain who became a hero, and later, he died and was brought back to life by the villainous Scarlet Witch. It's unclear how much of his backstory will be explored in the show, but it will be interesting to see how the series develops this character and his relationships with the other characters.

Final thoughts

The highly anticipated Wonder Man series is sure to be an exciting addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, promising fans an extraordinary viewing experience (Image via Marvel Comics)

The production of Marvel Studios' Wonder Man has commenced, and fans can finally rejoice after months of anticipation. As filming progresses, more details about the series are expected to surface, raising the level of excitement for the upcoming show even further.

The show's exceptional cast and its unique Hollywood satire approach promise to bring a fresh take to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's an exciting time for Marvel fans, and Wonder Man is poised to be a spectacular addition to the franchise.

Poll : 0 votes