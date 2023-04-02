The Mandalorian Season 3 ratings signal worrying future for Disney

Disney's Star Wars has been facing challenges in recent years, and despite the initial buzz around popular shows like The Mandalorian and the return of Luke Skywalker, the excitement has waned. This has been further compounded by the lackluster reception of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and the Book of Boba Fett.

Now that the ratings for The Mandalorian season 3 are finally available, it is evident that the viewership has significantly declined compared to the previous season. This decline could be a major cause for concern for Disney's Star Wars, as it raises questions about the franchise's future prospects.

The Mandalorian season 3 sees a significant drop in viewership compared to season 2

Mandalorian Season 3 experiences a significant decline in viewership compared to its predecessor (Image via Lucasfilm)

The Mandalorian season 3 has experienced a significant drop in viewership compared to season 2. Reports indicate that the show's total minutes viewed dropped by 200 million, representing a decline of about 20%. This trend concerns Disney, as the Mandalorian is their flagship show that helped launch Disney Plus. Even the excitement generated by the return of Luke Skywalker in the Season 2 finale did not carry over to the third season.

According to initial reports from Samba TV, Mandalorian season 3 has experienced a 20-25% decline in viewership compared to the previous season. Nielsen's weekly viewership numbers also confirmed a significant decrease in viewership for the season premiere compared with last season.

This is surprising, given the growing popularity of the streaming service and the anticipation surrounding the show's latest season. The reasons behind the drop in viewership remain unclear, but some speculate that it may be due to the lack of buzz and promotion leading up to the premiere, or the storyline may not be as engaging for viewers as in previous seasons.

Mandalorian season 3 premiere fails to top Nielsen viewership data

Despite high expectations, the Mandalorian's season 3 premiere falls short in Nielsen viewership data (Image via Lucasfilm)

Due to its ability to measure actual minutes watched, Nielsen's weekly viewership data is considered the most accurate indicator of audience engagement. Unfortunately, the latest numbers for The Mandalorian season 3 premiere (February 27th through March 5th) fell far short of other popular shows.

With only 823 million minutes watched during the week, the series failed to surpass NCIS, Outer Banks, and Murdoch Murders regarding viewership. Even reruns of NCIS had higher viewership numbers than The Mandalorian, despite the latter being a highly anticipated series. These statistics include all the released episodes of The Mandalorian, not just the premiere, which could be a potential factor in lower viewership numbers.

Disney must develop new strategies to keep viewers engaged and interested in the show. It will be interesting to see how Disney responds to this decline in viewership and what steps it may take to regain its audience's attention.

Final thoughts

The disappointing ratings for Mandalorian Season 3 and Disney's troubled history with Star Wars raise concerns about the future of the franchise (Image via Lucasfilm)

The ratings decline for Mandalorian season 3 should come as no surprise, considering Disney's troubled history with the Star Wars franchise. While the upcoming Star Wars Celebration Day has generated excitement and speculation about the future, it remains to be seen whether Disney's Star Wars will be able to bounce back from this setback.

However, there is still hope for the future of the franchise. With Disney's plans to release several new Star Wars projects, such as the upcoming Ahsoka series and the Skeleton Crew, they can win back fans and rebuild the Star Wars universe.

