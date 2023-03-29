Star Wars Celebration 2023: Everything you need to know and how to watch

Are you a true Star Wars enthusiast? If so, the upcoming Star Wars Celebration 2023 is an event that you won't want to miss. This year's Celebration is packed with exciting content, including the highly anticipated launch of Ahsoka and the continuation of The Mandalorian.

It's the hub of all the latest news, exclusive announcements, and behind-the-scenes insights into the Star Wars universe. Whether you've been a fan for years or just starting to explore the Star Wars universe, Star Wars Celebration offers an exciting experience.

Be sure to save the date and plan to join fellow enthusiasts in London for an unforgettable celebration that will transport you to a galaxy far, far away.

When and where is Star Wars Celebration 2023?

Star Wars Celebration 2023: Dates and location (Image via Lucasfilm)

Mark your calendars for Star Wars Celebration 2023, which is taking place from April 7-10 at the ExCel Center in London. The event was announced during the Celebration Anaheim II on May 29, 2022.

This four-day Star Wars Celebration will showcase various panels and events, starting on Friday, April 7, and concluding on Monday, April 10, 2023.

How to watch the celebration panels?

Ways to tune in to the celebration 2023 panels (Image via Getty)

Whether you're unable to attend the Star Wars Celebration in London or simply prefer to enjoy the event from the comfort of your own home, you won't miss out on any of the action.

Thanks to the live video stream, available on the official Star Wars YouTube channel, you can stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements as they happen. The livestream promises colorful commentary, exclusive interviews, and surprise celebrity guests, so you won't want to miss it.

However, limited tickets are still available if you're fortunate enough to live near ExCeL. Attending the event in person means you can enjoy all the exciting perks of the convention, including photo ops, autographs, and fan meet-ups.

What panels and news to expect

What to expect: Panels and latest news at Star Wars celebration 2023 (Image via Lucasfilm)

The Star Wars Celebration is the perfect opportunity to stay up to date with the latest news and announcements about upcoming titles, and it all starts with a dedicated Andor panel.

Fans can expect to receive updates on the rumored fall release date, and there's a chance that the event will feature the announcement of The Mandalorian Season 4, along with updates on the first season of Ahsoka. Additionally, there have been speculations about the announcement of three new Star Wars movies during Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase.

Fans are also eagerly anticipating news about whether The Bad Batch will be returning for more. With various panels, the event promises to be a must-watch for any fan of the franchise.

Top panels to watch out for at the 2023 event (Image via Lucasfilm)

Here are some of the most anticipated panels of Star Wars Celebration 2023 and their timings:

Friday, April 7, 2023

Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase – 11 am BST/6 am ET

The Making of Andor Season One (with Diego Luna and Tony Gilroy) – 3 pm BST/10 am ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023

Ahsoka (with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and special guests) – 11 am BST/6 am ET

Star Wars: The High Republic – 1 pm BST/8 am ET

40 Years of Return of the Jedi (with Ming-Na Wen) – 2 pm BST/9 am ET

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures screening – 3 pm BST/10 am ET

Clone Wars – 15th Anniversary panel (with Dave Filoni and guests) – 5:30 pm BST/12:30 pm ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023

Villains of the sequel trilogy (with Andy Serkis, Ian McDiarmid, and Gwendoline Christie) – 11 am BST/6 am ET

A look back at Obi-Wan Kenobi (with Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor) – 1:30 pm BST/8:30 am ET

Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away by Lucasfilm Publishing – 5:30 pm BST/12:30 pm ET

Monday, April 10, 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 11 am BST/6 am ET

Marvel Comics Presents: Star Wars – 12:30 pm BST/7:30 am ET

Final thoughts

Star Wars celebration 2023: A must-attend event for fans (Image via Getty)

Star Wars Celebration 2023 is set to be an unforgettable experience for all franchise fans. With a lineup of highly anticipated panels and events, attendees can expect to be entertained and informed by some of the biggest names in the Star Wars universe.

Whether you're attending in person or tuning in through the live stream, this is an event you won't want to miss. Get ready to immerse yourself in a galaxy far away and discover the latest news and updates on your favorite Star Wars titles. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes