The Mandalorian teases major crossover with Star Wars following Season 3

The Mandalorian, a revolutionary Star Wars series that takes place in the aftermath of Return of the Jedi, is preparing for a thrilling new adventure with exciting crossovers.

In a recent interview with French entertainment outlet BFMTV INSIDE, showrunner Jon Favreau divulged that The Mandalorian's upcoming fourth season would be the foundation for an epic crossover with other shows that also exist within this era.

This announcement has left fans thrilled and eagerly anticipating the next phase of the Star Wars universe, where their beloved characters' stories will converge in unprecedented ways.

Favreau hints at exciting road ahead for Star Wars' Disney+ shows

The Mandalorian showrunner confirms season 4 crossover plans (Image via Getty)

During the interview, Jon Favreau provided exciting updates on The Mandalorian's future, as reported by The Direct.

He confirmed that the script for season 4 is already over, raising the possibility of a seamless transition between the upcoming third season and the show's next chapter:

“Season 4? Yea, I’ve written it already. We have to know where we are going to tell a fully formed story. So, we had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I."

With the two new Disney+ TV shows set to launch in 2023, Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew, which also occur in the same Star Wars timeline, Favreau hinted that Lucasfilm is setting up crossover events for the future.

Star Wars Disney+ shows to tie together and cross over (Image via Lucasfilm)

Favreau confirmed the need to keep in mind the events happening on other shows, stating:

"And then [Dave Filoni's] doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him, but he's the writer and showrunner on that. So, to understand what's happening on other shows or even Skeleton Crew, they all take place in the same Star Wars time period."

The director also acknowledged the need for the script to remain in sync with other shows set in the same timeline:

"There's a lot more things that we have to keep in mind and stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well."

All of this suggests that the show will take a holistic approach to storytelling, interweaving multiple narratives and characters across different shows in the franchise.

The Mandalorian characters already crossing over

Boba Fett and Ahsoka Tano made their debuts in The Mandalorian before getting their own shows (Image via Lucasfilm)

The rich universe of The Mandalorian has seen some of its iconic characters cross over into spinoffs, a prime example being Temeura Morrison's Boba Fett and Rosario Dawson's live-action Ahsoka Tano, both of whom first made their appearances in The Mandalorian season 2 before getting their own shows.

Furthermore, the latest addition to the Mandoverse, The Book of Boba Fett, continued this trend by featuring Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Grogu, who reunite in the show. Additionally, the season sets up an intriguing quest for redemption, poised to be the show's central focus.

Grand Admiral Thrawn to play a key role

Grand Admiral Thrawn's return teased (Image via Lucasfilm)

It's widely speculated that the crossovers between Star Wars shows are centered around a particular character - Grand Admiral Thrawn. The iconic figure, who disappeared in the Unknown Regions before the original trilogy, has been hinted at in The Mandalorian season 3, particularly by the presence of Ahsoka.

Showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed that Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew were significant shows to remember while crafting the story for The Mandalorian season 4. This suggests that Thrawn's return could play an important role in the upcoming crossover event, leaving fans to wonder what other surprises are in store for them.

Final thoughts

The Mandalorian season 4 sets the stage for epic Star Wars crossovers (Image via Lucasfilm)

Favreau's comments strongly suggest that crossovers and common narratives will run through the Star Wars Disney+ TV shows. The news of The Mandalorian season 4 setting up crossovers with other shows is particularly exciting for franchise fans.

With The Mandalorian season 3 set to premiere on Disney+ on March 1, momentum for the crossover is expected to begin soon, much to the delight of fans worldwide.

