10 best episodes of The Mandalorian, ranked

The Mandalorian has become one of the most beloved TV shows of recent years, captivating audiences worldwide with its epic storylines and stunning visuals.

Set in the vast Star Wars universe, the series follows the adventures of a lone bounty hunter known as "Mando" as he embarks on perilous missions across the galaxy.

Along the way, he encounters a host of compelling characters and forges an unbreakable bond with "The Child," also known as "Baby Yoda." With two seasons already released and a third on the way, fans of the series can't get enough of this enthralling space western.

Chapter 11: The Heiress, Chapter 9: The Marshal, and 8 other best episodes of The Mandalorian

In ranking the ten best episodes of the series, we've considered various factors, including character development, plot twists, and stunning action sequences. We've also considered how each episode has contributed to the show's overall narrative arc.

From nail-biting rescue missions to the show's tender moments, each episode has something unique, making it difficult to narrow down the best of the best. Nevertheless, we've done our best to compile a list that captures what makes the series such an incredible viewing experience.

10) Chapter 3: The Sin (Season 1, Episode 3)

The Sin, the third episode of The Mandalorian, is a masterful blend of thrilling action and emotional depth. When Mando delivers "The Child" to the client, he appears to have completed his mission. However, Mando soon realizes that he has made a grave mistake and the child is in danger.

The ensuing rescue mission is a breathtaking display of Mando's heroism and resourcefulness. This episode sets the stage for some of the show's most heart-wrenching moments and serves as a reminder that sometimes, the true measure of a hero lies not in their strength but in their compassion.

9) Chapter 5: The Gunslinger (Season 1, Episode 5)

The Gunslinger is a pivotal episode of The Mandalorian that takes viewers on a thrilling ride through the galaxy. Mando joins forces with Toro Calican, a young bounty hunter looking to make a name for himself, and the two set out on a perilous mission.

The episode is packed with high-octane action scenes that showcase Mando's fighting prowess and Toro's hunger for adventure. However, as the mission worsens, both characters must face the consequences of their actions.

With a gripping storyline and a fascinating new character, The Gunslinger is a standout episode that keeps viewers on edge.

8) Chapter 10: The Passenger (Season 2, Episode 2)

Chapter 10: The Passenger is a thrilling episode that takes Mando on a perilous journey through space. When he agrees to escort a frog-like alien and her precious cargo of eggs to her husband on a distant planet, Mando soon faces a series of deadly challenges.

The episode is a testament to the show's ability to create tension and suspense as Mando struggles to protect fragile eggs from various adversaries. Along the way, he also learns to trust his companions and embrace the values of his Mandalorian creed.

With its heart-pumping action scenes and poignant character development, The Passenger is a standout episode showcasing what the series offers.

7) Chapter 15: The Believer (Season 2, Episode 7)

In The Believer, Mando and his team embark on a dangerous mission with the help of a former Imperial soldier, Migs Mayfeld. As they race against time to rescue a prisoner from a New Republic transport ship, Mayfeld's past comes back to haunt him, leading to a profound exploration of morality and loyalty in the Star Wars universe.

The episode showcases some of the show's best character development as we see Mayfeld confront his past and make difficult choices.

With its gripping storyline and complex themes, The Believer is a standout episode that leaves a lasting impression on viewers.

6) Chapter 11: The Heiress (Season 2, Episode 3)

Chapter 11: The Heiress is an action-packed episode that takes Mando on a thrilling adventure to the planet Trask. He joins Bo-Katan Kryze and her Mandalorian warriors to defeat the villainous Moff Gideon.

Along the way, Mando meets many intriguing new characters, including the fan-favorite Frog Lady and her husband.

The episode is filled with heart-pumping action sequences that showcase the incredible combat skills of the Mandalorian Warriors. With its stunning visuals and exciting new additions to the cast, The Heiress is a standout episode that leaves viewers eager for more.

5) Chapter 14: The Tragedy (Season 2, Episode 6)

Chapter 14: The Tragedy is a gripping episode that marks a turning point in the second season of The Mandalorian. When Mando and Baby Yoda arrive at Tython to access an ancient Jedi temple, they are unexpectedly ambushed by Moff Gideon and his formidable forces.

The episode is a masterful blend of high-stakes action and emotional depth as Mando and his allies, Boba Fett, face seemingly insurmountable odds.

With its breathtaking battle scenes and shocking twists, The Tragedy sets the stage for the season's climactic finale and leaves viewers on edge.

4) Chapter 9: The Marshal (Season 2, Episode 1)

Chapter 9: The Marshal is a thrilling start to the second season of The Mandalorian that brings Mando to the remote desert planet of Tatooine. In this episode, Mando teams up with a former Rebel soldier named Cobb Vanth, who has acquired a set of Mandalorian armor that Mando believes rightfully belongs to his people.

The two formed an uneasy alliance to take down a massive Krayt Dragon terrorizing the small town of Mos Pelgo.

With its tense pacing, stunning visuals, and strong character development, The Marshal sets the bar high for the rest of the season.

3) Chapter 1: The Mandalorian (Season 1, Episode 1)

Chapter 1: The Mandalorian is a breathtaking introduction to the world of the show, and it establishes the series' tone and style from the get-go. From the opening moments, viewers are swept up into the gritty, dangerous world of the bounty hunter known as Mando as he takes on a challenging mission that tests his skills to the limit.

With its stunning visuals, memorable characters, and thrilling action sequences, The Mandalorian grabs viewers' attention and doesn't let go. The first episode of the series, Chapter 1, sets up an overarching storyline of Mando's quest to protect "The Child," leaving plenty of room to explore and develop the show's rich universe.

2) Chapter 13: The Jedi (Season 2, Episode 5)

Chapter 13: The Jedi is a standout episode of The Mandalorian that introduces an iconic Star Wars character to the series. When Mando travels to the remote planet of Corvus to seek out a Jedi, he encounters the enigmatic and mighty warrior Ahsoka Tano.

As Mando and Ahsoka team up to take down the ruthless Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth, they discover a terrifying secret about Baby Yoda. The episode is a masterclass in visual storytelling, with stunning action sequences and breathtaking cinematography.

With the introduction of Ahsoka, The Jedi expands the Star Wars universe and sets the stage for a thrilling new chapter in Mando's story.

1) Chapter 16: The Rescue (Season 2, Episode 8)

Chapter 16: The Rescue is an epic season two finale that brings all the storylines to a head and delivers a satisfying conclusion to the season. In this episode, Mando and his allies, including Bo-Katan, Cara Dune, and Fennec Shand, come together for a dangerous mission to rescue Baby Yoda, aka Grogu, from the clutches of Moff Gideon.

The episode is packed with intense action sequences, including a thrilling lightsaber duel between Mando and Moff Gideon. The episode also features some emotional moments as Mando learns more about his past and makes a heart-wrenching decision.

The Rescue also set up several storylines for the series' future, including Luke Skywalker in his prime. With its gripping storyline, stunning visuals, and memorable moments, this is a standout episode and a worthy finale of an already fantastic season.

The Mandalorian season three is set to debut on Disney Plus on March 1, 2023.

