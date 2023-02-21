Mindy Kaling's Velma meets the original character in hilarious fan-art

Mindy Kaling's Velma series, based on the iconic character from Scooby-Doo, has been a topic of discussion in recent times. However, a new parody video has taken the conversation to a new level.

The animated series was poorly received, with a 7% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 1.4 rating on IMDb, making it the lowest-rated animated series in history.

Despite some critics finding it decent, it was widely regarded as a disaster. But in the hilarious fan-art, Velma meets the original Scooby-Doo character in a dark and disturbing parody created by Avocado Animations on YouTube, which links the new series back to the original cartoon.

Velma's disturbing backstory revealed in hilarious fan-made animation featuring the original Scooby-Doo

In a new parody video by Avocado Animations, Velma and the original Scooby-Doo character are brought together in a dark and twisted way.

The video begins with Norville (Shaggy) introducing a new version of Scooby to the gang, which triggers a series of haunting visions of alternate realities for Velma. These visions led the character to her appearances on the original Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? in the 60s and 70s.

As the video progresses, it's revealed that Scooby-Doo is not what he appears to be but a cosmic god who loves solving mysteries with the group. He used his powers to "rebuild" the gang repeatedly, explaining the various Scooby-Doo reboots.

Every time, however, Velma keeps remembering the incident where she realizes something is off about the talking dog, forcing Scooby to slaughter the group and rebuild their world time and time again. This cycle continues, with Scooby hoping to recapture what they "once had."

The parody video quickly went viral, amassing nearly two million views and over 227k likes in just a few days. While some viewers find it disturbing, others have praised the creator's ability to tell a better and more exciting story in just four minutes than the entire team of animators and writers working on the HBO series.

Fan reaction to the parody video

Fans were quick to praise the video for its creativity and originality, with many commenting that it's better than the HBO series. However, some have also noted that the video is "disturbing" and "haunting."

In the fan comments section, viewers have expressed their awe and admiration for the fan-made animation, with some even stating that it outshines the entire HBO Velma series.

One fan noted that the parody video, made by a single individual in just four minutes, was "more interesting" than an entire team of animators and writers who spent months creating a series with a large amount of funding.

Another fan remarked that the parody video beautifully laid the groundwork for future dark mysteries, eldritch horror, and witty comedy, all concerning older cartoons.

It's evident that fans crave more creative and original content in adult animation, and this parody video has undoubtedly delivered.

Final thoughts

The parody video that reimagines Velma's backstory and ties it back to the original Scooby-Doo cartoon is a clever and creative piece of fan art. While it may be disturbing for some viewers, it's clear that the animation has struck a chord with fans who are looking for more original and engaging content in the adult animation space.

As for the HBO Velma series, its negative reception indicates a significant gap between what audiences want and what producers are delivering. The popularity of this fan-made parody is a sign that the adult animation genre needs to be more willing to take risks and push creative boundaries.

Overall, the parody video is an impressive piece of fan art showcasing the fan community's creativity and passion. It's a reminder that even if significant studios and production companies fall short of delivering what audiences want, talented fans can always step in and deliver the goods.

