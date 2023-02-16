HBO Max confirms Velma Season 2 despite Mindy Kaling's failure

The animated series Velma, which aired on HBO Max, received bouts of negative criticism, with a seven percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, 1.4 on IMDb. It is also the lowest-rated animated series in the history of Metacritic.

Additionally, even the show's star, Mindy Kaling, decided to delete all her support for the series. Despite all this, HBO Max confirmed that the second season of Velma is in development.

Despite the negative feedback, HBO Max has announced that they will be moving forward with Season 2 (Image via HBO Max)

Mindy Kaling, the show's star, deleted all her support for the series, including her tweets. The move was to distance herself from the show, which received negative feedback.

Mindy Kaling is known for her hit TV show, The Office, and other successful comedy series, so her association with Velma would undoubtedly affect her image.

She had previously tweeted about the show's success but has since removed those posts and distanced herself from the project. Despite all of this, HBO Max has confirmed that a second season of Velma is in development.

The news that HBO Max is working on season two of Velma comes from an interview with Warner Bros Television Group chairman and CEO Channing Dungy. However, there has been no official renewal or announcement from HBO Max.

There has been speculation that much of the work for season 2 has already been completed, and the show was always intended to be a two-season run. This could explain why HBO Max is moving forward with the series despite the negative reception.

However, some feel this move would be a "terrible look" for the network and a clear example of disrespecting the audience's choice. Many viewers thought the show disregarded the source material, with its race-swapping of characters and constant references to "how terrible white men are."

Divisive debut and fan Backlash

Velma's debut was divisive, with a lot of fan backlash and negative feedback (Image via HBO Max)

The show's critical reception was quite divisive, with only a few percent of critics giving it a decent rating. On the other hand, a 7% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 1.4 rating on IMDb make it the lowest-rated animated series in history. On Metacritic, the show received a 0.5 rating, an example of how much people disliked the series.

The fan backlash over the show was significant. Moreover, the show's biggest failure was its inability to generate laughter, which is critical for any successful comedy.

The fact that HBO Max is moving forward with season two of Velma despite its critical and fan reception is surprising. The show was a disaster, and many people disliked it. Only time will tell whether the show will redeem itself or sink further into the upcoming season.

