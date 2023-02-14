Mindy Kaling deletes her Velma tweets soon as the show ends

Mindy Kaling's attempt to bring Velma to life through an animated series has been met with disappointing reviews and an abysmal 7% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the titular character's popularity, the show failed to live up to expectations, with critics panning it as cringe-worthy and unfunny.

The poor reception, however, is no surprise, given that the spin-off deviated significantly from the original characters and core elements that made the Scooby Doo franchise such a beloved one.

But one thing is certain: Mindy Kaling, the creator of Velma, has been quick to distance herself from the show. The last episode of the series aired on February 9, 2023. Kaling has since deleted some of her tweets promoting Velma, which earned her heavy criticism from fans of the franchise.

Mindy Kaling attempts to distance herself from failed Velma series

Mindy Kaling quietly deletes Velma tweets as fans reject her rendition of the beloved character (Image via HBO Max)

Mindy Kaling, the creator of Velma, was silent after the first few days of the show's premiere. She even stopped promoting the show because it earned her backlash from netizens.

On January 12, Kaling tweeted that she was excited to voice Velma. Her tweet read:

"So excited for you guys to see this tomorrow. Jinkies indeed!"

Despite Kaling's initial optimism, the show's reception was overwhelmingly negative, with poor ratings and harsh criticism from viewers.

A couple of days after the aforementioned tweet, Kaling posted about Velma again, bragging about the show's incredible ratings and her pride in the decision to race-swap the characters. However, those tweets are no longer visible on Kaling's profile. The only remaining post about Velma on her Twitter handle seems to be the one from January 12.

One tweet that gained traction among netizens in particular, had Kaling claiming that Velma's premiere episode had garnered strong viewership. However, Nielsen's ratings for streaming that week did not include the show at all, thereby debunking the false claim.

Final thoughts

Mindy Kaling's decision to delete her Velma tweets after the show's poor reception raises questions about the future of the series (Image via HBO Max)

The response to Velma highlights the importance of balancing political messaging with quality entertainment, and suggests that audiences are wary of being lectured or having political messages forced upon them.

The failure of the show should serve as a reminder for creators to focus on producing quality content that will captivate viewers and withstand the test of time while still addressing important social and political issues in a thoughtful and balanced manner.

Poll : 0 votes