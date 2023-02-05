The Velma controversy just got a little worse for Mindy Kaling & HBO Max

The controversy surrounding the new animated series Velma on HBO Max has only worsened for creator Mindy Kaling and the streaming service. This is despite the initial excitement surrounding the show and Kaling's ideas for the Scooby-Doo universe.

The show has received overwhelmingly negative feedback from audiences. Kaling has remained silent on social media ever since her last tweet on January 17th, and despite the backlash, she has not commented on the controversy.

Mindy Kaling's Velma: A show caught in the crossfire of gender stereotypes and fan criticism

The controversial animated series sparking debates and outrage (Image via Warner Bros)

Velma is one of the poorest-rated animated series ever and the worst TV shows of all time. Despite the show's poor ratings, fans are anticipating the final episodes of the series 'Family Woman' and 'The Brains of the Operation,' set to air next week.

Parent analysts try to measure the show's popularity based on how frequently people mention it, but this does not always indicate that the show is popular.

The show's reception has been so negative that the YouTube channel for Velma has turned off comments to avoid overwhelmingly negative feedback. Comments on Twitter have not been disabled, and the reaction to the show has been overwhelmingly negative, with many people calling for a boycott of HBO Max and the show.

Racism, division, and misrepresentation: The criticisms of Velma

Mindy Kaling's Velma's reception worsens as criticisms of racism and division mount (Image via Warner Bros)

One of the biggest criticisms of Velma is that it is racist and promotes division and hate. Many have taken to social media to voice their opinions and call for a boycott of the show.

Velma's latest episodes also face criticism for their depiction of men. In the episode, the lead character realizes that everyone trusts and helps men, leading some viewers to ask why the series depicts men as privileged and easy.

The only positive post in a quick search was from someone claiming that the show informs girls and women that their worth matters. However, it is unclear if this post is a parody or a genuine expression of support for the show.

Some viewers have pointed out that the show's attempt at being 'woke' has only managed to estrange its intended viewers and those who might be interested in watching the animated series.

The love-hate relationship with Velma: The irony of the show

Velma's controversial reception (Image via Warner Bros)

Despite some positive feedback, the consensus is that Mindy Kaling's Velma is a terrible show, and everyone hates it. Some people have a love-hate relationship with the show, enjoying making fun of it but hating to watch it.

Others have gone so far as to say that Velma is one of the worst shows they have ever seen. The responses on social media are still overwhelmingly negative as the show continues to run new episodes.

Mindy Kaling's Velma: People urging a boycott of the streaming service and the show

The final verdict on Velma: a show that failed to hit the mark and left audiences divided with its controversial themes and unsatisfying storyline (Image via Warner Bros)

The Velma controversy has only gotten worse for Mindy Kaling and HBO Max, with the show receiving overwhelmingly negative feedback from audiences. Despite the backlash and criticism, the show remains a testament to Mindy Kaling's creative vision and artistic expression.

The controversy surrounding the show's perceived racism and division has only added fuel to the fire, with many people calling for a boycott of the show and the streaming service.

Additionally, the show's depiction of men as privileged and easy has sparked debates about the underappreciation of men in society. Despite the negative feedback, Mindy Kaling has remained silent, and it remains to be seen what effect the controversy will have on her career and the future of the show.

