Velma Dinkley: 5 things to know about the Scooby-Doo character

The adorably nerdy Velma Dinkley is often seen as the "brain" of the team but there is much to her besides that. She first appeared on Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! episode of "What a Night for a Knight" and has become a cultural icon ever since.

Over the years, Velma has consistently sported a baggy orange turtleneck sweater, a short pink pleated skirt, knee socks, Mary Jane shoes, a pair of black square spectacles, and an A-line skirt in later episodes. She had a love-hate relationship with her spectacles, which her fans will never forget.

On January 12, 2023, the nostalgic character will return in the form of an animated series on HBO titled Velma which will be voiced by Mindy Kaling.

Velma Dinkley belongs to the LGBTQ community

5) Velma's full name is Velma "Daisy" Dinkley

Scooby Doo shows and movies hardly reveal anything about the personal details of their characters, but once in a while, they drop easter eggs about the members of the gang. In one instance, in the TV film Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster, it was revealed that Velma's middle name is Daisy.

Hayley Kiyoko plays her in the live-action movie, where our heroes try to solve the mystery of a lake monster.

4) She became a villain once

Every hero often has a villain arc at some point in their lives and Velma Dinkley isn't any different.

We were made aware that she secretly worked for the series' Big Bad, Mr. E, in addition to being an unmasked villain from season one, Marcie "Hot Dog Water" Fleach. Fleach was her rival in school.

3) She is abnormally strong

Velma Dinkley has shown superhuman strength on various occasions during the series. Frightened, the group piles up on the geeky investigator as they come upon a monster or ghost.

Instead of collapsing, she seemed to hold them in her hands and shoulders and run. She can pick up three humans and a fully grown dog with ease.

2) She was revealed to be homosexual in Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated

Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated revealed that Velma was a lesbian. The animated show ran from 2010 to 2013 and saw depictions of the character's same-sex romance. The audience was young adults and still a sensitive subject back then, but subtle hints of her sexuality were certainly there.

This was even confirmed by producer Tony Cervone in an Instagram post.

1) Zelda Gilroy set the blueprint for the beloved character

American actress Sheila James portrayed Zelda Gilroy in the hit 60's sitcom The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis and ended up becoming the inspiration for Velma Dinkley.

Gilroy wore a plaid skirt, was sharp and witty, and provided an early template for the brainy book nerd.

What will Velma, the TV series, be about?

Velma is an upcoming animated series about the adventures of the titular character. She will be voiced by Mindy Kaling, who is best known for her portrayal of Kelly Kapoor in The Office.

The show's synopsis, according to its YouTube trailer, reads:

"VELMA is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and under appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers."

Executive producers of the show include Charlie Grandy, Mindy Kaling, Howard Klein and Sam Register.

