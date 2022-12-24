5 highly entertaining sitcoms released in 2022

The year 2022 has given us some great content overall, offering something new for audiences of all genres. Some major titles with humongous budgets released this year, alongside some amazing independent productions.

The made-for-television content has also been something to look out for in 2022. A good number of originals alongside continuing seasons of previously running series have streamed throughout the year.

Among the various genres of TV series available, sitcoms have undoubtedly been among the perennial favorites. A sitcom is indeed one of the best remedies for stress and for getting our spirits up, and in this article, we explore some of the best picks of 2022.

Murderville, How I Met Your Father, and 3 other top sitcoms of 2022

1) Murderville

Murderville (Image via Netflix)

Murderville is an American murder-mystery comedy series from the house of the streaming giant, Netflix. Developed by Krister Johnson, the series has been adapted from the BBC Three sitcom, Murder in Successville.

The show features Will Arnett in the lead role of the senior detective, alongside Haneefah Wood, Lilian Bowden, Phillip Smithey, and multiple other stars in supporting roles.

Murderville follows senior detective Terry Seattle as he sets off to solve a new homicidal case in every episode. However, his mind is not always on the case as he is trying to grapple with his ongoing divorce proceedings with Rhonda Jenkins-Seattle, the Chief of Police. He is also troubled by the death of his previous partner, Lori Griffin, and cannot handle having a new partner.

What makes Murderville unique is that the guest stars who appear in each episode are not provided with a script of any sort. They literally need to make their way through the episode by improvising and it makes for extremely entertaining television.

Murderville premiered in February 2022 on Netflix, and also recently released a Holiday special on December 15, 2022.

2) Blockbuster

Blockbuster (Image via Netflix)

Blockbuster is a workplace comedy series, a Netflix original, that released in November 2022. Created by Vanessa Ramos, the series is inspired from the last remaining store of the video-rental service, Blockbuster. The series stars Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Olga Merediz, Tyler Alvarez, J.B. Smoove, and Madeleine Arthur in central roles.

Blockbuster follows the employees of the last official store of the video-rental service, Blockbuster, in Grandville, Michigan. Timmy Yoon is the manager of the shop, a lover of all things analog in a high-tech world. When they find out that they are the last remaining shop in America, they try their best to make themselves relevant and stay afloat.

The series failed to make a lot of noise and was subsequently canceled by Netflix. Nonetheless, it can still make for an entertaining weekend binge-watch!

3) How I Met Your Father

How I Met Your Father (Image via Hulu)

How I Met Your Father is a sitcom from the house of Hulu, which came as a spin-off of the popular comedy sitcom How I Met Your Mother. Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the series stars prominent actors like Hillary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Kim Catrall, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, and others in pivotal roles.

The series premiered on January 18, 2022, for generally positive reviews and was renewed for a second season.

The series starts in 2050, following Sophie, the protagonist of the story, who recalls to her son a detailed account of how she had met his father. Sophie is a hopeless romantic looking for her soulmate, very much like Ted from HIMYM.

Surrounded by her own group of friends, How I Met Your Father follows a group of buddies, with their youthful adventures and romances.

4) Lopez vs. Lopez

Lopez vs. Lopez (Image via NBC)

Lopez vs. Lopez is another family sitcom revolving around George Lopez, just like his previous shows, The George Lopez Show (2002-07) and Lopez (2016-17).

Created by Debby Wolfe alongside George and Mayan Lopez, the series premiered on NBC on November 4, 2022, to generally positive reviews. The show stars George Lopez and Mayan Lopez playing themselves as the central characters, alongside Matt Shively, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez and Al Madrigal in supporting roles.

Lopez vs. Lopez is based on the Lopez family's real life, and follows the father-daughter duo as they try to reconcile after years of staying apart. After divorcing her mother in 2012, George had strayed away from Mayan, and they only reconnected with each other during the pandemic.

The idea for the show came when Wolfe stumbled over Mayan's Tiktok profile and decided that it was good content for a show.

5) How We Roll

How We Roll (Image via CBS)

How We Roll is a CBS sitcom. Created by Mark Gross, the series was inspired by the life of Tom Smallwood, a professional bowler. The series featured Pete Holmes as the central character alongside Katie Lowes, Julie White, Mason Wells and Chi McBride in supporting roles.

Although the sitcom was received fairly well by the audience, it got canceled after only one season in May 2022.

How We Roll follows Tom Smallwood as he gets laid off from his job as an auto plant worker, and ponders upon what to do to earn his living. Instead of opting for another job in the auto plant industry, Tom decides to follow his passion and become a professional bowler.

The sitcom chronicles the adventures of the Smallwood family and Tom's journey to becoming a professional bowler and competing in the World Series of Bowling.

