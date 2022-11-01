Where is the last Blockbuster video store address? History explored ahead of Melissa Fumero's upcoming Netflix sitcom

Blockbuster Season 1 is a brand new and highly enthralling workplace comedy series, starring Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Melissa Fumero, and is all set to make its arrival on Thursday (November 3, 2022) at 3 AM ET/ midnight PT, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

Vanessa Ramos has acted as the showrunner and creator of the series. Ramos has also served as the executive producer, along with John Davis, David Caspe, John Fox, and Jackie Clarke. The highly-anticipated sitcom has been produced by Robert Petrovic, Bridger Winegar, and Payman Benz. Rick Page is the cinematographer of the upcoming sitcom.

The immersive sitcom will revolve around the once-reigning video rental brand Blockbuster and its events will take place at the company's last video store, which in reality is located in Bend, Oregon, United States.

Since Netflix launched the official trailer for the upcoming sitcom, the audience has been buzzing with excitement to see what the first season of the sitcom will bring to the table. Viewers also want to learn all about the history of the brand's last store.

Here, we learn all about the last video store of the highly-celebrated video rental company, ahead of the sitcom's upcoming debut on Netflix.

Learn all about the last Blockbuster video store before the brand new sitcom airs on Netflix

Blockbuster was a video and video game rental brand, based in America. In 2004, when the success of the company was at its peak, it had a total of 9,094 stores and approximately 84,300 employees, of which 58,500 employees were in the United States and 25,800 employees from other countries.

More specifically, the address of the beloved video rental company's last store is 211 NE Revere Ave, Bend, OR 97701, United States. The Bend Blockbuster store became the brand's last in the entire world after the company's previous Australian store was shut down in March 2019.

Sandi Harding is the manager of the store. In an interview with The Wrap, Harding said while talking about the store's survival and her personal experience of managing it during the whole COVID-19 pandemic situation:

"When this whole thing started, streaming platforms were the new toy — you can go online, and scroll in your jammies. But now, people miss getting out, and being able to walk around and getting an idea of what they want to watch.” (Via HITC)

She further added:

"People were wanting to help us stay open." (Via HITC)

In the upcoming intriguing sitcom, renowned comedian and actor Randall Park will be seen playing the pivotal role of Timmy Yoon, the store manager of the last Blockbuster Video store.

Actress Melissa Fumero is all set to play the lead role of Eliza Walker in the upcoming Netflix sitcom. Walker is an employee at the video store and is also a long-time love interest of Timmy Yoon.

Apart from Randall Park and Melissa Fumero, the lead cast includes Tyler Alvarez as Carlos Herrera, Olga Merediz as Connie Serrano, Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla Scott, J. B. Smoove as Percy Scott and several other actors.

Don't forget to watch Blockbuster Season 1, arriving on Thursday, November 3, 2022, exclusively on the much-watched streaming platform Netflix.

