The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself episode 4 recap/review: Does Gabriel help Nathan and Annalise?

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is the latest addition to Netflix's long list of fantasy drama series. The highly intriguing and much-anticipated series debuted on the popular streaming platform on Friday, October 28, 2022. The show is inspired by the beloved trilogy Half Bad, helmed by critically acclaimed writer Sally Green.

Joe Barton and Ryan J. Brown are the writers of the Netflix fantasy series. Barton has also developed the series. Debs Paterson, Rachna Suri, and Colm McCarthy have directed the brand new series, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.

The series has been executive produced by Jonathan Cavendish, Andy Serkis, Joe Barton, Will Tennant, Colm McCarthy, and Phil Robertson, while Steve Clarke-Hall and Adrian Sturges have served as the producers for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.

As stated in the official description for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, released by Netflix:

"Sixteen-year-old Nathan (Jay Lycurgo) is the illegitimate son of the world’s most dangerous witch. Fearing he will follow in his father's footsteps, Nathan is closely monitored throughout his childhood. As the boundaries between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ fray, Nathan - along with mischievous Annalise and charismatic Gabriel - will soon discover who he truly is."

The highly intriguing cast list for the fantasy-drama series includes Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes, Emilien Vekemans, Isobel Jesper Jones, Paul Ready, Misia Butleramong, Kerry Fox, David Gyasi, Fehinti Balogun, Liz White, Róisín Murphy, and a few others.

It is safe to say that viewers are eager to know what happened in episode 4 of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, as the third episode ended with Nathan, Annalise, and Gabriel jumping off a balcony and getting away from the council force.

A recap/review of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself episode 4

What do Gabriel, Nathan, and Annalise do after jumping off the balcony?

With the help of Gabriel's magical powers, the three construe plans after jumping off a tall building. After that, they meet with a sailor friend of Gabriel, who lends them his ship. By sailing, they finally reach a place where Gabriel can open a portal, and the portal leads them to Paris.

After that, the trio goes on a mission in Paris to find Gabriel's equipment so that they can look for Mercury. They first stop at a bar to meet a few old mates of Gabriel, as he believes that one of them has stolen his tools. After a brawl, Gabriel learns where his box of equipment is.

However, after discovering the box and opening it, he sees that his most important book is missing, and soon, he realizes that it is his former lover who has stolen it from him. He approaches his lover and takes the book from him before erasing his memory of their relationship.

What happens later at the bar?

After getting his book, the trio sits at a bar again. When Gabriel discovers Nathan's real identity, he feels betrayed as Nathan and Annalise promise they wouldn't keep any more secrets. Gabriel tells them he does not want to get involved in the case anymore and is out. After saying that, he leaves the bar.

Gabriel's associations, on the other hand, find Nathan's identity quite intriguing, and they tell them that they would help them. Instead, they attack Nathan and Annalise, who are then trapped inside a room in the bar. As other blood witches try to get them, Gabriel returns to the spot and rescues them.

Gabriel then goes on to express how he now wants to see the end of this turbulence, and the episode ends right there, leaving the audience with an arresting ending.

