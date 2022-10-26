Is Netflix's next fantasy series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself based on a novel?

Netflix's new fantasy series, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, is based on a novel titled Half Bad by author Sally Green. The show centers around the teenage son of a witch and the numerous challenges he faces as he tries to deal with secrets from his past.

The show features Jay Lycurgo in the lead role as Nathan Byrn, the illegitimate son of a dangerous witch. The Joe Barton-created fantasy series will air on Netflix on Friday, October 28.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself: Half Bad novel is mostly set in Britain

Sally Green's popular YA fantasy book, Half Bad, is set mostly in Britain and makes use of some intriguing fantasy elements. The world that the novel is set in has two types of witches, Black and White.

Nathan, the teenage protagonist, is half White and half Black. His father, Marcus, is the most powerful Black Witch in the world. Because of who he is, Nathan is constantly monitored by the Council of White Witches and has to go for annual Assessments.

The novel chronicles the various struggles and challenges he has to face as he discovers several shocking truths about his own identity.

The novel received high praise from critics, with many drawing comparisons with other thematically similar works like the iconic Harry Potter series and The Hunger Games. It was also a commercial success.

The novel spawned two sequels, Half Wild, which was published in March 2015, and Half Lost, which was published in March 2016. The sequels were also equally well-received by readers and critics.

More details about The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself plot and cast

The official trailer for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself was released by Netflix on October 13, 2022. It begins with the protagonist running for his life as a man tries to shoot him. The man is later revealed to have been killed.

The flashy trailer briefly touches upon the numerous pivotal events that will unfold in the show. At the 2:35 minute mark, the trailer is a bit too long, but it is never dull and will surely get viewers hooked on to the series. Overall, it has a dramatic tone whilst also blending elements of horror and fantasy. A synopsis of the film shared by Netflix on their official YouTube channel states:

''Sixteen-year-old Nathan (Jay Lycurgo) is the illegitimate son of the world’s most dangerous witch. Fearing he will follow in his father's footsteps, Nathan is closely monitored throughout his childhood. As the boundaries between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ fray, Nathan - along with mischievous Annalise and charismatic Gabriel - will soon discover who he truly is.''

The show stars Jay Lycurgo in the lead role as Nathan Byrn, and he looks quite phenomenal in the trailer, capturing the fear, tension, and paranoia that defines his character. Starring alongside him in crucial supporting roles are Nadia Parkes as Annalise O'Brien, Isobel Jesper Jones as Jessica Byrn, and Emilien Vekemans as Gabriel, among many others.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself will be available for streaming on Netflix on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes