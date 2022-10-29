The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, a brand new fantasy-drama series on Netflix, finally premiered on Friday, October 28, 2022. The absorbing thriller series has taken its inspiration from the popular trilogy Half Bad, by author Sally Green.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has been developed by Joe Barton. The official Netflix synopsis of the show is as follows:

"Sixteen-year-old Nathan (Jay Lycurgo) is the illegitimate son of the world’s most dangerous witch. Fearing he will follow in his father's footsteps, Nathan is closely monitored throughout his childhood. As the boundaries between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ fray, Nathan - along with mischievous Annalise and charismatic Gabriel - will soon discover who he truly is."

The second episode of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself ends on a highly arresting note, with Soul O'Brien murdering his own brother, collecting his blood and making the scene look like an attack by Marcus Edge. Without further ado, let's dive right in and find out how episode 3 of the series unfolds.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself episode 3: Annalise's powers, an escape from prison, and more

What is Annalise's power?

After turning 17, Annalise gets her power. The power is a pretty strong one, as can be witnessed in the third episode of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, which features Annalise trying to understand what her power is.

She tries to grow a plant with her magic, but nothing happens. However, when her pet mouse suddenly bites her in the hand, she screams its name and the mouse explodes into small pieces. This is when she fully comprehends exactly how dangerous her power is.

She then sneaks into her father's office and takes a look at the book that holds information about forbidden magic rituals. There, she finds several unknown dark magic rituals, along with information about her power. She learns that she is an "undoer", which means she can deconstruct any living or inanimate object.

Later on, while trying to save Nathan's life, Annalise ends up killing a security guard with her deconstructive powers.

Nathan has been kept in a high-security location by Soul, who has performed half of a dark magic ritual on him. Nathan somehow manages to get himself unlocked and tries to escape the place and this is when Annalise arrives and kills the guard who was stopping Nathan from leaving.

Where does the map carved into Nathan's hand lead him and Annalise?

After the horrifying incident, as Nathan and Annalise are trying to figure out what to do next, the former remembers Mercury's words regarding the map carved into his palm. Thereafter, he and Annalise call for help and the carved map begins to show directions to them.

Following the directions, they finally reach the front of a hidden door on the top floor of a building. As they knock on the wall, a door appears and as it opens, the two see a man inside, whose name is later revealed as Gabriel. When he realizes that Annalise is Soul's daughter, he tries to get her out of his place, but she refuses.

At the same time, the force of the council arrives and starts commanding them to come out of the building. Gabriel then brings out two magical orbs which help him, Annalise and Nathan to get out of the building without getting caught by the force of the council. Hence, the episode ends on quite an exciting note.

Watch episode 3 of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, which is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes