What time will The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself air on Netflix?

Netflix, known for its diverse Young Adult catalog, is all set to drop a brand new series called The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself. Jay Lycurgo will play the lead and will be supported by Nadia Parkes and Emilien Vekemans.

The YA show will see Lycurgo play Nathan Byrn, the illegitimate son of Marcus Edge, someone branded as the World's Most Dangerous Witch. Based on Sally Green's fantasy novel, Half Bad, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, is slated to release on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Consisting of 8 episodes that run for about an hour each, the series will air on Netflix on Friday at 3 am ET (or at midnight PT). It might be safe to assume that all the episodes will be available for streaming starting Friday as Netflix usually drops episodes in bulk.

The official synopsis of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself reads:

"Caught between two warring clans, the son of a notorious witch responsible for a deadly massacre tries to find his place in the world - and his powers."

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself follows Nathan, a Half Code monitored by the Council of White Witches

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself follows Nathan, the illegitimate child of a White witch (oppressive majority community) and a Black (a minority written off as evil). Labeled Half Code, Nathan is raised by his grandmother after his mother's death and is constantly monitored by the Council of White Witches due to his Black heritage.

Nathan is placed under the direct supervision of the Council of White Witches after he breaks one of their rules and is also made to live with a new guardian, Celia. How Nathan breaks away from Celia's abusive control and whether or not he is able to reconnect with his father, the alleged World's Most Dangerous Witch Marcus Edge forms the rest of the story.

Originally meant to be a film, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself's source material was highly succesful

The first installment of the trilogy, Half Bad came out in 2014, and originally was supposed to be adapted into a feature film. Karen Rosenfelt of The Twilight Saga and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters fame was brought onboard to produce it. However, the project was unreleased until Netflix announced the production of a TV series based on the Half Bad trilogy in 2020.

It is worth mentioning that Half Bad broke two Guinness World Records as the 'Most Translated Book by a Debut Author, Pre-publication', and the 'Most Translated Children's Book by a Debut Author, Pre-publication.' The manuscript was highly sought after and international rights sold rapidly.

The novel also won the 2015 Waterstones Teen Book Prize and was shortlisted for the prestigious Branford Boase Award. It spawned two sequels, namely Half Wild and Half Lost, both of which in all probabilities will be adapted by Netflix. However, this will mostly depend on The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself's performance and reception.

Executively produced by Joe Barton, Andy Serkis, Jonathan Cavendish, and Will Tennant, the series is co-produced by Serkis' Imaginarium Productions. Apart from Lycurgo, Parkes, and Vekemans, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself will also see Isobel Jesper Jones, Karen Connell, Paul Ready, David Gyasi, Kerry Fox, Fehinti Balogun, Misia Butler, Liz White, and Róisín Murphy in key roles.

