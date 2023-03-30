Who plays Sabine Wren in Star Wars' Ahsoka? What it means for the series

Lucasfilm's upcoming series Ahsoka is set to be released in 2023 on Disney+ series, generating a lot of excitement among Star Wars enthusiasts. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the live-action debut of several prominent characters from the animated series Star Wars Rebels, including the beloved Mandalorian Warrior and Rebellion member Sabine Wren.

The news that Sabine, played by Australian actor Natasha Liu Bordizzo, will be portrayed in a new format has set the internet ablaze with speculation and anticipation. Sabine's inclusion in Ahsoka has been a source of excitement for many fans of the franchise, as she is a fan favorite and a significant character from the Star Wars Rebels series.

Her live-action portrayal has been highly anticipated, and viewers are eager to see how her character will transition to the new format. With the series set to debut this year, the anticipation for Sabine's live-action debut is only expected to grow in the coming months.

Sabine Wren will be played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo in Star Wars' Ahsoka

Natasha Liu Bordizzo cast as the live-action Sabine Wren in Ahsoka (Image via Sportskeeda)

Natasha Liu Bordizzo's casting as Sabine Wren in the upcoming series Ahsoka was confirmed by Lucasfilm at Star Wars Celebration 2022. The Australian actress is best known for her role in The Society and will join Rosario Dawson, who plays the titular character Ahsoka Tano. In addition to Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka will include Mary-Elizabeth Winstead and Ray Stevenson.

Sabine Wren is a fan-favorite character from the animated series Star Wars Rebels, where she played a crucial role in the rebellion against the Empire. As a Mandalorian warrior, Sabine is known for her unique painted armor and her skills in combat. Moreover, her inclusion in Ahsoka suggests that the show will continue the storyline from Rebels, as Sabine and Ahsoka search for their lost friend Ezra Bridger.

The Mandalorian continues to lay the foundation for Ahsoka

The Mandalorian sets the foundation for Ahsoka (Image via Sportskeeda)

The latest episode of The Mandalorian, titled Chapter 21 - The Pirate, has laid a strong foundation for the upcoming Ahsoka show. The episode ties up loose ends from earlier in the season and features the return to Nevarro, where Pirate King Gorian Shard attacked Greef Karga's city.

In a pivotal scene, Karga contacts Captain Carson Teva of the New Republic's Adelphi Rangers for help. This is where the connection to Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka Tano's upcoming live-action show becomes apparent.

Steve Blum returns as Zeb Orellios from Rebels in The Mandalorian (Image via Lucasfilm)

One of the most exciting moments of the episode was the appearance of Steve Blum, who reprised his role as Zeb Orellios from Star Wars Rebels. While this could have been just a fun Easter Egg for fans, it also suggests a potential character arc for Zeb and the possibility of leading in the Ahsoka series.

Chapter 21 - The Pirate advances the plot of The Mandalorian, and with the confirmed casting of other Rebels characters in Ahsoka, including Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger, this episode has cemented Ahsoka's status as a live-action sequel to Star Wars Rebels.

A live-action Rebels sequel

Ahsoka is shaping up to be a live-action sequel for Rebels (Image via Lucasfilm(

Star Wars Rebels fans are in for a treat with the upcoming live-action Rebels sequel. Although Ahsoka's show was initially considered a solo project, her ties to the Rebels series are becoming increasingly apparent. With Ahsoka mentioning Grand Admiral Thrawn in The Mandalorian season 2, confirming her partnership with Sabine Wren and Zeb, it's clear that the search for Ezra Bridger will be a central theme of the show.

As a result, the series will need to focus on Ahsoka's experiences during her quest for Ezra, as it wouldn't make sense for Star Wars to make her the main character only to sideline her. However, with the involvement of Ezra and Thrawn, the story could have significant implications for the future of Star Wars storytelling, and it cannot be told without the Ghost crew's involvement.

Final thoughts

The addition of Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren turns Ahsoka into an exciting Rebels sequel (Image via Lucasfilm)

The highly anticipated Ahsoka live-action series is shaping into a thrilling Rebels sequel with the addition of Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren. The connection to the Rebels is becoming more apparent, and the search for Ezra Bridger will likely be a significant storyline. With beloved characters such as Sabine and Zeb joining the fray, it's clear that Ahsoka's journey won't be a solo one.

The involvement of the Ghost crew in the search for Ezra and Thrawn has the potential to shake up the Star Wars universe. With the highly anticipated series soon to make its debut on Disney+, fans can't help but be excited to see how it all unfolds.

