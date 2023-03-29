Earth's surprising connection to the Star Wars Universe

The Star Wars franchise is renowned for its vivid depiction of the galaxy far, far away, complete with diverse planets, species, and technologies. Amidst this vast universe, many fans have wondered whether Earth, our own planet, has any existence in the Star Wars canon.

While the universe created by George Lucas is seemingly separate from our reality, there have been instances where Earth has been referenced in official and unofficial material, leading to debates among fans about its status in the franchise. Despite the limited references to Earth in the canon, it is intriguing to consider its place in this imaginative universe.

As fans delve into the various materials released by Lucasfilm, the question of Earth's existence persists, inviting us to explore the possibilities and limitations of the universe. From references in the original trilogy to fan-made content, let us examine the evidence and consider the implications of Earth's status in the galaxy far, far away.

The connection between Earth and the Star Wars universe

Exploring Earth's connection in Star Wars canon

Earth's mention in Star Wars canon highlights its connection to the popular franchise (Image via Lucasfilm)

Earth briefly appears in the official Star Wars canon. The planet's existence was confirmed through the Star Tours travel agency, a ride featured in Disney Parks.

The opening crawl of the attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios mentions the "Earth system," thus validating its presence in the universe created by George Lucas. The ride also hints at Earth's connectivity to other planets, including Kashyyyk, Coruscant, Naboo, Hoth, Tatooine, and Geonosis.

It was revealed that Earth was once a flight hub for Endor before it was closed down. This small mention of Earth has given fans a glimpse into the possibility of its connection to other planets within the Star Wars universe.

Although this is the only reference to Earth in the official canon material, the expanded universe provides more information, allowing fans to explore the planet's role in the universe in greater detail.

Earth in the Star Wars expanded universe

In the expanded universe, Earth is known as Urthha, the home planet of humanity (Image via Lucasfilm)

The Star Wars Expanded Universe has captured the imagination of fans for years, offering an extensive collection of stories, characters, and information on the galaxy far, far away. While not considered a canon, these works provide a fascinating insight into how Earth fits into the space opera's universe.

According to the novella Supernatural Encounters: The Trial and Transformation of Arhul Hextrophon, humans originated on Earth or "Urthha," as it is known in the universe. After leaving their home planet, humans eventually settled on Coruscant, the capital of the Galactic Republic. However, Urthha was mysteriously taken from its orbit in real space in later years and placed in an isolated region known as Otherspace.

Other non-canon works have also mentioned Earth. In the book Monsters and Aliens by George Lucas, a galactic tabloid reveals that a Duros couple was abducted by humans from Urthha and subjected to experiments until they were rescued by a young human who used a matter catalyst known as a "blender" on Earth to return them to their home planet.

Han Solo and Chewbacca crash-land on Earth in the Pacific Northwest in the United States in the crossover comic Into the Great Unknown (Image via Lucasfilm)

Another intriguing story comes from the Star Wars/Indiana Jones crossover comic, Into the Great Unknown, which features Han Solo and Chewbacca crash-landing the Millennium Falcon on Earth in the Pacific Northwest in the United States.

This adventure raises fascinating questions about how the Star Wars universe could intersect with our own. While these works may not be canon, they offer fans a chance to explore the galactic saga's universe in new and exciting ways, expanding our understanding of this beloved franchise.

Earth's place in pop culture: The Death Star petition

The Death Star petition underscores Earth's place in pop culture and its significance to Star Wars fans (Image via Lucasfilm)

In 2013, a petition to build a Death Star, a planet-destroying machine from the Star Wars universe, received so many signatures that the White House responded with a mock press release.

Written from the perspective of the Empire, the release stated that the Death Star would cost $850,000,000,000,000,000 and that the administration was not interested in blowing up planets.

While not an official reference to Earth in the franchise, this event highlights the enduring appeal of the series and its place in popular culture. The response from the White House also demonstrates how the influence of pop culture can extend into politics and government.

Chief of the Science and Space Branch, Paul Shawcross, explained that building a Death Star would be an impractical use of taxpayer money, citing the fundamental flaw that allowed a single starship to destroy the original Death Star in the movies.

"The Administration shares your desire for job creation and a strong national defense, but a Death Star isn't on the horizon, why would we spend countless taxpayer dollars on a Death Star with a fundamental flaw that can be exploited by a one-man starship?"

In response, Star Wars issued a playful press release, suggesting that the Empire would not trust such a powerful weapon in the hands of a "primitive" planet like Earth.

"It is doubtless that such a technological terror in the hands of so primitive a world would be used to upset the peace and sanctity of the citizens of the Galactic Empire. Such destructive power can only be wielded to protect and defend by so enlightened a leader as Emperor Palpatine."

Final Thoughts

Earth's presence in the franchise's universe serves as a reminder of the connection between our world and the galaxy far, far away (Image via Lucasfilm)

Although Earth doesn't play a significant role in the Star Wars universe, its mention in both official and non-canon material shows that it exists in some form in the galaxy far, far away.

Whether it's as Urthha, the home planet of humanity, or as a former flight hub to Endor, Earth's presence in the galactic saga's universe is a reminder that we're not as far removed from it as we might think.

