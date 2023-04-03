Why Jonathan Majors is likely to be cast in Marvel movies despite recent controversy

Jonathan Majors quickly rose to the top of the Hollywood A-list with his performances in Creed 3 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania. However, his Hollywood career is now haunted by a recent controversy. The actor was accused of charges of assault, harassment, and strangulation following an alleged domestic dispute. Needless to say, this has left fans wondering if his Hollywood dreams are shattered.

Majors was accused of assault by his girlfriend in the last week of March and was arrested by the NYPD on the same charges.

Despite the seriousness of these allegations, industry insiders suggest that Majors may still be considered for future Marvel projects. There is a chance that Majors' scandal might not be sufficient to jeopardize his career and why Marvel Studios might still be open to hiring him.

Marvel Studios faces dilemma over allegations against Jonathan Majors

Marvel Studios faces tough decision amidst allegations against Jonathan Majors (Image via Getty)

Talented actors have frequently played iconic villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jonathan Majors, the most recent addition to the cast, will portray Kang the Conqueror in MCU Phases 5 and 6. One of Marvel's most iconic antagonists, Kang is anticipated to take the lead role in the MCU's upcoming phases.

Majors' character portrayal could set the tone for the franchise's future. However, the timing of the allegations of assault, harassment, and strangulation against him for Marvel Studios could not have been worse.

Marvel Studios has not issued an official statement regarding Majors' allegations. However, rumors are circulating that the situation is causing concern behind the scenes. Jeff Sneider revealed on Marvel's podcast, The Hot Mic, that Marvel has had discussions with the actor's agent about potential options. This implies that Marvel is considering their next step with Majors.

Sneider said:

"I've heard that Marvel hasn't made any decisions regarding Jonathan Majors but they've met with or spoken to his agent to discuss potential options going forward."

Tense boardroom conversations at Marvel Studios over Kang the Conqueror multi-movie arc (Image via Getty)

Marvel Studios is now facing a difficult predicament. Although they don't want to encourage abusive behavior, they don't want to pass up the opportunity to work with a talented actor.

With a multi-movie arc planned for Kang the Conqueror, the boardroom conversations at Marvel Studios will likely be tense as they weigh the potential impact on the MCU's future. The decision to keep or let go of Majors could have significant implications for the franchise.

Why Jonathan Majors is still a contender for Marvel

Despite controversy, Jonathan Majors remains a strong candidate for future Marvel projects (Image via Getty)

Despite his controversy, Jonathan Majors may still be a viable option for Marvel Studios. Firstly, Majors is an immensely talented actor with critical acclaim for his performances in various projects, including Lovecraft Country and The Harder They Fall. He has a wide range and is a versatile actor, so Marvel Studios might want to seize the opportunity to collaborate with someone of his caliber.

It's essential to remember that Majors hasn't had the charges made against him in a court of law proven true. Despite the gravity of the charges, which should be seriously considered, according to the US justice system, everyone is innocent until and unless proven guilty.

While Majors' lawyer has denied the allegations, the accuser has also recanted her statement. Punishing Majors for something he did not do would be unfair if the accusations are eventually untrue.

While taking these allegations seriously and investigating them thoroughly is crucial, it is equally important to remember that Majors has yet to be proven guilty in court. It's a delicate balance for studios like Marvel, who must weigh the potential impact on their brand and projects while respecting the legal process.

Ultimately, the decision to work with Jonathan Majors will depend on various factors, including the outcome of any legal proceedings and the studio's internal policies. Regardless of what happens, it's essential to remember that everyone deserves a fair and impartial investigation and that justice should always be the top priority.

Final thoughts

Jonathan Majors' future in Hollywood and Marvel Studios (Image via Getty)

Even though Jonathan Majors is facing serious accusations, it's essential to remember that he hasn't been proven guilty yet. He may still be considered for upcoming projects, but it is still being determined if Marvel Studios will continue collaborating with him. However, there are reasons to believe he may still be considered for future projects.

First off, as demonstrated by his outstanding performances in films like Creed 3 and The Harder They Fall, Majors is a highly talented actor. There may be more to the story than was initially reported because the accuser has retracted the accusations she made against him. Ultimately, only time will tell the future of Jonathan Majors in Hollywood.

