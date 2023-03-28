Why Marvel movie spoilers are gone forever after Ant-Man fiasco

The world of Marvel fans was recently shaken when the popular subreddit, r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers, went dark following legal action against the forum. The subreddit has long been the go-to source for fans seeking insider information on upcoming MCU movies and series, with leaks ranging from plot details to set photos.

However, it seems that the release of a 63-page dialogue transcript from the recently released film Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania was the final straw for Disney. While fans have been eagerly anticipating the next phase of the MCU, it appears the studio is cracking down on unauthorized leaks.

The legal action against r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers warns others who might be tempted to share information that has not yet been officially released. The future of this popular subreddit remains uncertain, leaving fans to wonder where they will turn to get their next fix of Marvel insider information.

Marvel Studios takes legal action against Reddit over leaked film content

Disney executives and Kevin Feige, head producer of Marvel Studios, have taken legal action against Reddit over the leaked dialogue transcript. The company has filed a request in the California Federal District Court for a subpoena requiring Reddit to reveal the identity of the person who posted the leaked content.

The aim is to hold responsible not only the individual who posted the content, but also others who posted spoilers on the platform. The subreddit where the leaked dialogue transcript was posted went private shortly after the legal action was announced, preventing external parties and not already members from accessing the content.

The request for a subpoena was made under the U.S. Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) and explicitly targets the Reddit user 'u/MSSmods,' along with any other individuals who may have been involved in creating, editing, or maintaining the leaked content between January 15 and February 15.

Reddit's stance on privacy protection

Reddit's popular subreddit, r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers, was recently shut down amidst a legal battle. The subreddit, which has garnered a significant following, was set to go private on March 13, with a final post being made by the subreddit's shared /u/MSSmods account before its official closure.

The post revealed that the subreddit had grown so large that people from the MCU were aware of it, and unfortunately, this also meant that Disney was aware of it.

The closure comes after a legal application from the studio to identify the individuals behind the subreddit. Reddit has responded to this application, stating that they are "committed to protecting" their users' privacy and have processes to "assess legal requests and objects when appropriate":

"Reddit is committed to protecting our users' privacy, we have rigorous processes in place to assess legal requests and object when appropriate."

It remains to be seen how this legal battle will play out, but Reddit's stance on privacy protection is clear.

Anthony Mackie reveals the studio's anti-spoiler tactics for upcoming films

Marvel is renowned for its anti-spoiler tactics, with the studio going to great lengths to keep its upcoming projects under wraps. In a recent interview, Anthony Mackie, who stars as Captain America in the upcoming film Captain America: New World Order, shed light on the studio's methods. According to Mackie, even as a lead actor, he is not given unrestricted access to the film's script.

"I got my (Captain America: New World Order) script today, haven't read it, haven't opened it, I haven't got my passcode to the website, that lets you get to the website, we literally get a passcode to a website that gives us a location to meet the person to sign, to sit with a computer and read our script (Marvel Studios) don't play."

The studio's efforts to keep their projects spoiler-free extend beyond just the actors. It also employs various tactics to keep its scripts and footage from leaking, including non-disclosure agreements for cast and crew and releasing multiple fake scripts to different people to keep everyone guessing.

With the ever-growing hype surrounding the MCU, it's no surprise that the studio is determined to keep its surprises under wraps until the end.

The precedent set by Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' recent legal action against R/MarvelStudiosSpoilers has set a significant precedent in the fight against online spoilers. By treating leaked spoilers as a form of piracy, the studio has taken a strong stance on protecting its intellectual property and sending a message to the public that spoilers should not be taken lightly.

The move also emphasizes the seriousness of the issue, as leaking spoilers, a federal crime in the US and an international offense, can result in legal action. While a final response from Reddit remains to be seen, the closure of the subreddit indicates that the studio is committed to taking appropriate measures to prevent spoilers from being leaked.

It also serves as a reminder to fans that leaking spoilers can have serious consequences for themselves and those who produce the content. As the studio continues to generate excitement among fans with its upcoming films, it is clear that the company will prioritize protecting its intellectual property and preventing spoilers from being leaked.

