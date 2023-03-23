The future of Captain America - What fans can expect from the upcoming MCU movie Captain America: New World Order

Captain America fans have some exciting news greeting them this week! The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is gearing up for a new movie titled Captain America: New World Order, which is slated to be released on May 3, 2024.

Directed by the talented Julius Onah, this highly anticipated film will feature Anthony Mackie in his first lead role as Captain America, taking on the mantle from Chris Evans. Fans are certain that Mackie will bring his unique style and energy to the character, and they can't wait to see him in action.

The Captain America: New World Order cast is impressive, featuring familiar faces and fresh talent. Harrison Ford, a legendary actor, will be making his MCU debut as a recast General Ross, bringing his considerable gravitas to the role. Meanwhile, Carl Lumbly and Danny Ramirez will also be reprising their roles from previous MCU projects, while newcomer Shira Haas will debut in the franchise.

What can fans expect from the new Captain America movie?

Captain America: New World Order promises to bring thrilling new challenges to the beloved superhero (Image via Getty)

With Mackie at the helm, the film promises to deliver thrilling action sequences, meaningful character development, and plenty of heart.

The title, New World Order, suggests that the story will explore some weighty themes, and fans are eager to see how Captain America's character will tackle them. With an all-star cast and a talented director, fans are expecting this movie to surely be a hit with MCU fans and moviegoers.

1) Familiar faces from the MCU and new additions will join Anthony Mackie

Fans can look forward to a star-studded cast, including both familiar faces and exciting newcomers joining Anthony Mackie in the lead role (Image via Getty)

Anthony Mackie's debut as the lead character in Captain America: New World Order is set to be an exciting one as the movie boasts a star-studded cast. Fans can expect to see familiar faces from the MCU, like Carl Lumbly and Danny Ramirez, who will reprise their roles from previous Marvel films.

Tim Blake Nelson, who played Samuel Sterns in The Incredible Hulk, will join the cast, along with Shira Haas, who will debut as Sabra.

However, the most surprising addition to the cast is undoubtedly Harrison Ford, who will make his MCU debut as a recast General Ross and the next President of the United States. With such an impressive lineup, fans can look forward to a thrilling and action-packed adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

2) The Leader will be the villain of the movie

The villain of the movie, The Leader, will be played by actor Tim Blake Nelson (Image via Universal Pictures)

Fans can also look forward to the introduction of a formidable new villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Leader, portrayed by Tim Blake Nelson, is a character with a genius-level intellect who operates as one of the main antagonists in the comic book world.

While his transformation was teased in a previous Marvel film, it was not fully realized, leaving room for speculation about his appearance in New World Order. Director Julius Onah has expressed excitement about the opportunity to showcase The Leader's intellect as a formidable challenge for Sam Wilson, aka Captain America, to overcome.

With Nelson's impressive acting skills, it's sure to be an intense showdown between the two intellectual powerhouses. Marvel fans can't wait to see how the story unfolds and what chaos The Leader will unleash upon the MCU.

3) Julius Onah calls the movie a "paranoid thriller"

Director Julius Onah describes the film as a paranoid thriller (Image via Getty)

The movie will be directed by Julius Onah, who promises it to be a thrilling experience with its unique take on the Captain America story. In an interview with Deadline Hollywood, Onah described the movie as a "paranoid thriller" bound to keep audiences on the edge of their seats:

"It's a paranoid thriller with Sam in the center of it and he is now in this position where he is a leader and he has to deal with that challenge of what it means to lead a group of people that he really cares about."

The movie also explores the challenges faced by Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, as he steps into the shoes of Captain America and leads a group of people he cares deeply about.

With an incredible cast featuring Harrison Ford, Carl Lumbly, Danny Ramirez, and Shira Haas, this movie will surely be a cinematic masterpiece. Fans can expect a gripping story with intense action sequences and stunning visual effects that will leave them wanting more.

4) Anthony Mackie's Captain America will take on new challenges and face off against new enemies

Anthony Mackie as Captain America prepares to confront fresh challenges and adversaries in the upcoming MCU movie (Image via Marvel Studios)

In Captain America: New World Order, Anthony Mackie's version of Captain America will face new challenges and enemies as he steps up to take on his new role as the iconic hero. Mackie's portrayal of the character is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the role, injecting new life into the franchise.

With his new role comes new threats, and fans can expect to see breathtaking fight scenes and daring stunts as Captain America and his team go up against their enemies.

As the movie's title suggests, the stakes will be high, and the world's fate may hang in the balance. Fans of the MCU and Sam Wilson will not want to miss this highly anticipated film, which is sure to be one of the franchise's most action-packed and thrilling entries.

5) Tie-ins to the larger MCU

As always with the MCU, there will be tie-ins to the larger universe, giving fans even more to look forward to in this highly anticipated film (Image via Marvel Studios)

The movie is set to be a highly anticipated addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans can expect more than just a standalone Sam Wilson movie.

As with all Marvel movies, there will be tie-ins to the larger MCU, further developing the overarching storyline. With the emergence of the multiverse in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantamania, fans speculate about the possible connections that New World Order could have with other MCU movies and TV shows.

Additionally, with the introduction of new characters and the return of familiar faces, the movie will likely have significant implications for the future of the MCU. Overall, New World Order is shaping up to be a movie that fans won't want to miss, as it promises to be a crucial piece of the larger Marvel puzzle.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a cultural phenomenon over the past decade, captivating audiences with its interconnected storylines and beloved characters. With the upcoming release of Captain America: New World Order, fans can expect another thrilling addition to the MCU.

