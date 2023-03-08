Danny Ramirez shares lean look for Captain America 4

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up for its next phase, and with it comes the highly-anticipated Captain America 4. One of the most exciting developments in the film is the introduction of a new Falcon, played by Danny Ramirez.

Taking over the iconic role from Anthony Mackie, who now plays Captain America, Ramirez has been preparing for the physically demanding role. He recently shared a glimpse of his transformation with fans on Twitter, giving a sneak peek of what's to come in the upcoming blockbuster.

Danny Ramirez's physical transformation for Captain America 4

Danny Ramirez: A lean, mean Falcon for the new Captain America movie! (Image via Marvel Studios)

Danny Ramirez has been putting in the work at the gym and recently shared the results of his physical transformation on Twitter. The selfie showed off his impressive six-pack abs and muscular build, leaving fans in awe of his dedication to the role of Joaquin Torres in Captain America 4.

Ramirez also gave a shoutout to his co-star, Jonathan Majors, stating he had set the bar high with his muscular transformation. Ramirez's commitment to his physical fitness is a testament to his professionalism as an actor and the responsibility of playing an iconic superhero role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The new Falcon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Introducing the new MCU Falcon: Joaquin Torres (Image via Marvel Studios)

The confirmation from Captain America 4 director Julius Onah that Ramirez's character, Joaquin Torres, will be the new Falcon in the MCU is a significant development for the film. While the plot remains a mystery, it's clear that the new Falcon will be a central character in the story, making Ramirez's transformation all the more exciting.

As an actor who has previously undergone intense physical training for his roles in movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Ramirez is well-equipped to take on the iconic part and bring the character to life on screen. His dedication to the role and commitment to physical fitness bodes well for portraying the new Falcon in the highly-anticipated Phase 5 blockbuster.

Final thoughts

Ramirez is ready to take on the challenge of being an MCU hero (Image via Marvel Studios)

Danny Ramirez's impressive physical transformation for his role as Falcon in Captain America 4 shows his dedication and readiness for the responsibility of the iconic role. While there is no confirmation of whether he will have his shirtless moment in the film, Ramirez is preparing himself for any spotlight that comes his way.

With filming starting soon for Captain America 4, fans can look forward to seeing Ramirez in action and taking on this new level of responsibility as an MCU hero. Despite the secrecy surrounding the film's plot, Ramirez's transformation is a promising sign that he is more than ready for the challenge.

Poll : 0 votes