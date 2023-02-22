10 characters who have taken the mantle of Captain America in Marvel comics

Marvel's Captain America's legacy as a superhero has transcended time and space. From his humble beginnings as a symbol of hope and perseverance during World War II, the character has evolved to reflect the changing times and the diverse perspectives of the Marvel Comics universe.

As the Marvel Comics universe has grown and evolved, so has Captain America, with numerous characters taking up the mantle and bringing their unique perspectives to the role.

These characters have helped to expand the rich legacy of Captain America, exploring new themes and ideas while staying true to the core values that have made the character such a beloved figure for over 80 years.

Danielle Cage, Jeffrey Mace, and 8 other characters who have taken the mantle of Captain America in Marvel comics

1) James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes

Former sidekick turned hero in his own right (Image via Marvel Comics)

Bucky Barnes was Captain America's loyal sidekick during World War II but was presumed dead after a plane explosion. Decades later, he was resurrected as the brainwashed Soviet agent, the Winter Soldier.

After Steve Rogers' apparent death during the Civil War storyline, Bucky took on the mantle of Captain America and proved to be a worthy successor. As he took on the mantle of Captain America, he was forced to confront the weight of Steve Rogers' legacy while grappling with his guilt and trauma.

Through his struggles, Bucky demonstrated the strength and resilience of the human spirit and proved that even the most flawed and troubled characters could become heroes.

2) Sam Wilson

A friend and ally of Steve Rogers who became the new Captain America (Image via Marvel Comics)

Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon Sam Wilson, also known as the Falcon, was Steve Rogers' longtime ally and friend. When Steve was de-aged during a battle with the Red Skull, he passed on the mantle of Captain America to Sam.

Sam initially hesitated to take on the role but soon embraced the challenge. As Captain America, Sam brought a new perspective to the character, emphasizing the importance of social justice and community activism.

Sam also faced challenges as Captain America, including public scrutiny and backlash from some fans.

3) John Walker

Controversial figure who briefly took on the mantle of Captain America (Image via Marvel Comics)

John Walker, also known as U.S. Agent, is a complex and controversial character in the Captain America mythos. John Walker was initially introduced as a villain called Super-Patriot who clashed with Captain America, and he eventually evolved into a more nuanced and conflicted hero.

When Steve Rogers resigned as Captain America, Walker was his replacement. As Captain America, Walker faced intense scrutiny and public backlash, particularly after a violent incident involving a group of protestors.

Throughout his tenure, he grappled with his sense of identity and purpose, often struggling to reconcile his duty to the government with his values and beliefs.

4) Isaiah Bradley

The Black Captain America who served as an inspiration to Steve Rogers (Image via Marvel Comics)

Isaiah Bradley is a lesser-known character in the Marvel Universe, but he played an essential role in the history of Captain America. Bradley was one of several African-American soldiers used as test subjects to recreate the Super-Soldier Serum that had given Steve Rogers his powers.

Bradley was one of the test subjects to survive the experiment, and he went on to become a hero known as the Black Captain America. While Bradley never officially took on the mantle of Captain America, he served as an inspiration to Steve Rogers and other heroes.

Bradley's legacy as the Black Captain America inspires readers today and highlights the importance of representation and diverse perspectives in comics.

5) Danielle Cage

Daughter of Luke Cage and Jessica Jones who becomes Captain America in an alternate future. (Image via Marvel Comics)

In an alternate future, the daughter of Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Danielle Cage, became the Captain America of that era. She fought against the oppressive regime of President Rogers and was a symbol of hope for the resistance movement.

Danielle Cage's portrayal as the future Captain America is a powerful reflection of the character's enduring legacy and symbol of hope. Her unique lineage and fierce dedication to fighting against injustice make her a standout character, even among the long list of those who have taken on the mantle of Captain America.

As an embodiment of the fight against oppression and a beacon of hope for resistance, Danielle Cage's story represents the ongoing importance of Captain America as a symbol of justice and resistance against tyranny.

6) William Naslund, aka Spirit of '76

Member of the Invaders who briefly took on the mantle of Captain America. (Image via Marvel Comics)

William Naslund, also known as the Spirit of '76, may not be as well-known as some of the other characters who have taken on the mantle of Captain America, but his story is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by heroes during times of war.

As a member of the Invaders, Naslund fought alongside Captain America and Bucky to defeat the Axis powers in World War II.

After Rogers was presumed dead, Naslund took up the shield and continued to fight for justice and freedom until his tragic death. His short tenure as Captain America is a testament to the bravery and heroism of all those who have taken on the mantle, even in the face of great adversity.

7) Jeffrey Mace, aka The Patriot

The Patriot who briefly became Captain America in the 1950s (Image via Marvel Comics)

Jeffrey Mace's story is a testament to the enduring legacy of Captain America as a symbol of American heroism and courage. As a hero inspired by the original Captain America, Mace fought alongside him during World War II before retiring from super-heroics.

However, his brief tenure as Captain America of the 1950s demonstrated his unwavering commitment to upholding the values the shield represents, even in the face of public scrutiny and suspicion.

Mace's story reminds us that anyone can be a hero, regardless of their powers, and that the spirit of Captain America can live on through those who embody his principles.

8) Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye

Hawkeye who became Captain America in an alternate reality (Image via Marvel Comics)

Clint Barton, the sharpshooting Avenger, also known as Hawkeye, is a character who has proven his worth as a hero time and time again. In the House of M storyline, his heroic qualities are on full display when he takes on the mantle of Captain America in a world where the original Captain America was never created.

Despite the odds stacked against him, Hawkeye proves himself to be a worthy successor to Captain America's legacy, showing readers that true heroism is defined by a person's character, not their powers or abilities.

This storyline also offers an exciting exploration of what could have happened in a world without Captain America and the pivotal role he played in shaping the Marvel Universe.

9) Peggy Carter

Steve Rogers' love interest who became Captain America in an alternate reality (Image via Marvel Comics)

Peggy Carter is a beloved character in the Marvel Universe, known for her intelligence, courage, and unwavering dedication to the fight against evil in the What If? comic book series.

Peggy's character is given a fascinating twist when she becomes the Super-Soldier and takes on the mantle of Captain America. The storyline explores the possibility of a world where the roles of men and women are reversed, and Peggy becomes the symbol of hope and freedom that Captain America represents.

Peggy's transformation into Captain America is a powerful statement about gender roles and how women can be just as heroic and capable as men.

10) Steve Rogers

The original and most iconic Captain America. (Image via Marvel Comics)

Steve Rogers, the original Captain America, symbolizes hope and heroism for fans worldwide. He embodies the values of courage, compassion, and selflessness, and his unwavering commitment to defending the innocent and fighting against tyranny has made him one of the most beloved characters in comics.

Rogers' story, from his humble beginnings as a scrawny kid from Brooklyn to his transformation into a super-soldier and his journey as a hero, is a testament to the power of the human spirit and the potential for good in all of us.

While other characters may have taken up the mantle of Captain America, Steve Rogers will always remain the heart and soul of the character and a true American icon.

