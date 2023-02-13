Why Marvel legally cannot give Namor a solo movie, explained

Namor, a popular Marvel comic book character, has been a source of confusion regarding ownership rights for many years, with several major players, including Universal, Fox, and Disney, sharing the rights.

Despite making his live-action debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the rights to the character remain complicated and unclear, leading to limitations on how he can be utilized in the MCU.

Exploring the complex ownership rights of Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Untangling the Ownership Web: The Legal Limitations of Namor in the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

There was hope that a standalone Namor film would be produced in the future; however, statements from MCU producer Nate Moore have dashed those hopes. Moore confirmed that while Namor can return to the MCU, he cannot be featured in a standalone film due to contractual restrictions on advertising and marketing the character.

"It honestly affects us more, and not to talk too much out of school, but in how we market the film than it does how we use him in the film."

The limitations on Namor's appearance in the MCU are rooted in legal loopholes that only allow the character to be used in specific ways. For instance, Namor was allowed to be a villain in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but restrictions were placed on how the character could be marketed and advertised.

These limitations on the use of Namor in the MCU have prevented the studio from fully embracing the character as a potential franchise.

Namor's significance in the comic book world

A staple of the comic book world: The importance of Namor (Image via Marvel Comics)

Namor the Sub-Mariner is one of Marvel's oldest and most recognizable characters, making his first appearance in 1939. He has been a staple in the comic book world for decades and is a member of several superhero teams, including the X-Men and the Avengers.

Namor has a complicated relationship with the Fantastic Four, often starting out as an antagonist but eventually becoming an ally and even a member of the team at times.

His popularity among fans and his significant role in the Marvel universe make him a valuable character for Marvel Studios to bring to the big screen.

Despite the legal issues surrounding his rights, Namor's presence in the MCU has already been established, and his impact on the franchise will only continue to grow. Fans eagerly await more of the character, and a resolution of the legal issues could pave the way for a more prominent role for Namor in the MCU.

Collaboration with Universal needed

Teaming up for success: The need for Universal collaboration in a Namor film (Image via Marvel Studios)

To make a standalone Namor film, Marvel Studios will have to work in partnership with Universal, similar to the arrangement for The Incredible Hulk. The rights to Namor's character are complex and have been extensively covered, but the complete picture still needs to be clarified.

These rights prevent the proper usage of Namor in a way that would not conflict with any future films made by Universal. Given Namor's popularity among fans and the potential for a standalone film, a future deal could be reached between Marvel Studios and Universal to bring the character to the big screen.

It's common for rights to be bought and sold in the comic book industry, and with the MCU's success, Universal could see the benefit of partnering with Marvel Studios to produce a Namor film. Until then, fans can only speculate about what a Namor film could look like and hope for a resolution to the legal issues preventing the character from becoming a more significant part of the MCU.

Namor's role in the MCU despite rights issues

Making an impact: Namor's presence in the MCU despite rights issues (Image via Marvel Studios)

Despite being entangled in legal disputes, Namor's presence in the MCU was fleshed out in the Black Panther sequel. However, it may impact how he is displayed in marketing materials and the possibility of a solo film.

Fans should not be discouraged, as Universal still owns the film rights for Namor. The studio's inability to produce a solo film centered around the character does not mean that Tenoch Huerta's villain will be ignored entirely.

Like the MCU's handling of the Hulk, Namor and the world of Talokan may still be present, just not in the form of a standalone movie. Namor and Talokan will likely be heard from again, even if it is not in the form of a standalone film.

The character of Hulk, despite not having a solo film since 2008's The Incredible Hulk, has remained integral to the franchise, appearing in supporting roles in MCU projects over the past decade. A potential future deal could lead to a big-screen blockbuster for Namor.

Final thoughts

Namor's future in the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

Namor's ownership rights have been a long-standing issue in the comic book industry. Despite his recent appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the rights to the character continue to be divided among multiple parties, including Universal, Fox, and Disney.

This complicated ownership situation has caused limitations in how the character can be utilized in the MCU. The comic book community is eagerly waiting for a resolution to this issue so that they can see more of their beloved character on the big screen. Until then, fans will have to be content with his limited appearance and hope for a more straightforward resolution.

Poll : 0 votes