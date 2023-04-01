Jonathan Majors shares major update on his girlfriend abuse accusation

Jonathan Majors, known for his role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, has been in the news after there were reports of him abusing his girlfriend after an altercation. Reports have surfaced that he was arrested on allegations of domestic abuse after an altercation with his girlfriend.

The news has raised concerns among his fans and the public alike. However, the actor has maintained his innocence, and his criminal defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, has released a statement on his behalf, denying the accusations.

The situation has left many wondering what happened and how it will impact Majors' career.

Jonathan Majors' 911 call and arrest: What happened on March 25?

Jonathan Majors shares his side of the story: the 911 call and subsequent arrest (Image via Getty)

Jonathan Majors found himself in a now-controversial situation on March 25, 2023, when he called 911 out of concern for his girlfriend's mental health. When the NYPD reached the spot, they reportedly found Majors' girlfriend with minor injuries and arrested the actor.

However, Majors has maintained his innocence since the day of his arrest and even shared text messages from his girlfriend as evidence to support his claims. The Direct has obtained exclusive access to these messages, which reveal that the woman used physical force against Majors. For privacy reasons, her name has been redacted.

The exclusive messages (Image via The Direct)

The statement shared:

"Mr. Majors completely denies assaulting the woman. Around 11 a.m. on March 25, 2023, Jonathan Majors called 911 out of concern for the woman's mental health."

His lawyer Priya Chaudhry also shared that the actor's arrest was part of an NYPD protocol that required it under "certain circumstances." While the chain of events is still hazy, there are some things that were clarified by Majors' lawyer.

As the investigation into the incident continues, it remains to be seen what the outcome will be for Jonathan Majors. However, these text messages may provide a new perspective on the situation and could clear his name.

More evidence supporting Majors' claims of innocence

New evidence may emerge in Jonathan Majors' assault case, supporting his claim of innocence (Image via Getty)

An investigation in Jonathan Majors' case is still underway and his team is working on finding more evidence to support his claims of innocence. According to a statement by his lawyer said that they are working tirelessly to gather all the necessary evidence.

This includes video footage from the vehicle where the incident occurred and witness testimony from the driver and other individuals who witnessed the altercation. It also includes two written statements from the woman who made the allegations.

The lawyer's statement read:

“We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently, video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations."

The impact of the arrest on Majors' promising career

The aftermath of Jonathan Majors' arrest: How will it affect his burgeoning career? (Image via Marvel Studios)

Until recently, 2023 was shaping up to be a phenomenal year for Majors in terms of his career. However, the actor's prospects have taken a serious hit following his arrest.

Majors was part of the ensemble cast for two highly anticipated movies, Ant-Man 3 and Creed III, and was set to appear in another film, Magazine Dreams, in December. Unfortunately, his arrest has cast a shadow over these projects, leaving fans uncertain about his involvement.

The United States Army featured Majors prominently in its latest "Be All You Can Be" campaign and pulled two ads following his arrest. The Army has also issued a statement expressing their concerns about the allegations surrounding Majors' arrest. The move has further damaged the actor's reputation and raised doubts about his suitability as a role model.

Final thoughts

Jonathan Majors' case a cautionary tale for celebrities and justice seekers alike (Image via Getty)

The assault claim against Jonathan Majors by his girlfriend is still under investigation. However, Majors has denied the allegations and released text messages to support his claims.

The move has sparked intense discussions and speculation among fans and the media. As the investigation continues, many are eagerly awaiting the outcome of this controversy to determine the truth of the matter.

