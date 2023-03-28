Jonathan Majors arrest: 3 things to know about the alleged assault case of the Ant-Man actor 

Jonathan Majors, the up-and-rise Hollywood star best known for his portrayal of the characters Nathaniel Richards/Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Damian "Diamond Dame" Anderson in Creed III, was arrested by the police on March 25, 2023, in Manhattan, New York.

The arrest was made after authorities received a 911 call from a woman at around 11 am in an apartment in the Chelsea area of Manhattan. The actor was taken into custody “without incident” as stated by the police reports.

Jonathan Majors was released from police custody on the evening of March 25, the same day of the arrest. According to Majors' lawyer Priya Chaudhry, the actor is "completely innocent."

With his impactful roles in several noteworthy movies, Majors has garnered a lot of popularity this year. Thus, his arrest shocked many fans and they are quite curious to learn all about the case. This article compiles three pivotal facts about Jonathan Majors' arrest.

Top 3 crucial details about Creed III and Ant-Man actor Jonathan Majors' arrest

1) Jonathan Majors was arrested on charges of assault, strangulation, and harassment

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL Jonathan Majors was arrested this weekend in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment after allegedly assaulting a woman Jonathan Majors was arrested this weekend in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment after allegedly assaulting a woman https://t.co/yUbrPS0924

Reportedly, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 11 am, a 911 call was made to the New York Police Department by a 30-year-old woman. In the call, she went on to report rising actor Jonathan Majors of harassment, assault, and strangulation. The call was made from an apartment in Chelsea, Manhattan.

Following that, Majors was arrested and taken into custody by the police. The NYPD described the incident as a "domestic dispute." The police department's statement listed assault, strangulation, and harassment as potential charges. Majors was arraigned thereafter.

However, the actor was eventually charged with a total of two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, attempted assault in the third degree, and harassment in the second degree. These charges are all lesser charges or misdemeanors. Later that evening, the actor was released from custody.

2) The victim has sustained "minor injuries" as stated by a police spokesperson in the case

The 30-year-old woman, who is the alleged victim, was taken to a nearby hospital in Manhattan after police reached the spot of dispute. According to NYPD reports, the woman had some minor injuries to her neck and head. As per Vanity Fair, a police spokesperson said in their statement:

"The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

Majors' criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry, however, dismissed all accusations against the actor and deemed the 911 call a result of the woman "having an emotional crisis." In her official statement about the matter, she mentioned:

"Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday."

3) Majors' lawyer Priya Chaudhry has emphasized the actor's innocence in the case

A still of Jonathan Majors (Image Via IMDb)

Jonathan Majors' lawyer, Chaudhry, has reportedly defended the actor publicly by exclaiming that he is innocent and is possibly the victim in the dispute case.

In an official statement about the accusations, Chaudhry wrote:

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently. This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations."

Chaudhry further stated:

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever....The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

The actor's publicist has also denied the charges and said in an interview with Variety that the actor has done nothing wrong and they are looking forward to clearing his name from the case.

Poll : 0 votes