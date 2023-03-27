Fact Check: Did Jonathan Majors go to Yale? History of abusive violence allegations explored

Rising Marvel star Jonathan Majors has become the centerpiece of a recent controversy in Hollywood after his arrest on Saturday, March 25, on charges of assault and harassment.

As word of his arrest spread online, several directors and actors who attended the same university as Majors started commenting on his pattern of sociopathic and abusive behavior. Actor Tim Nicolai took to his social media and revealed that people in the NYC and Yale communities are well aware of Majors' behavior.

Jonathan Majors pursued Fine Arts at the Yale School of Drama in New Haven, Connecticut, and graduated with a Master’s degree in 2016. He starred in five separate plays produced by the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale. Additionally, Majors was featured in productions by Yale Cabaret and Yale Repertory Theater.

mrs. minatozaki @tzuylor People from Yale coming out and now Jonathan majors is being likened to a sociopath. I’m afraid that man has an egregious past. People from Yale coming out and now Jonathan majors is being likened to a sociopath. I’m afraid that man has an egregious past.

The allegations against the Lovecraft Country star have shocked people on the internet. Authorities did not get hold of any concrete evidence of these allegations, so it remains unclear as to whether the claims are true or not.

Several actors and filmmakers comment on Jonathan Majors' past abusive behavior

Broadway actor and Society Theater co-founder Tim Nicolai, who previously attended the Graduate Acting program at NYU Tisch School of Arts, was among the first few to speak about Jonathan Majors on social media. He said that everyone at Yale and NYU knows the Da 5 Bloods actor as a sociopath and an abuser. Tim added:

“It’s a shame it took this long for him to be reported. I’m already seeing a bunch of ‘why didn’t you do anything?!’ Folks, people have tried. Ultimately needed a victim to come forward. It’s both simultaneously awful to know he is still doing this and also a relief that he may never get to again.”

Get Her, Jade! @keatingssixth I’m not surprised about Jonathan Majors because men being violent don’t surprise me. But I truly did not expect all of this. Like…he really had the public so fooled and played up the “soft masculine, emotional” man. That was on purpose. I’m not surprised about Jonathan Majors because men being violent don’t surprise me. But I truly did not expect all of this. Like…he really had the public so fooled and played up the “soft masculine, emotional” man. That was on purpose.

When people in the comments asked Tim why he did not speak up about the matter sooner, he explained that he did not want to expose the identities of people who Majors has assaulted or harassed in the past.

Tim continued that a number of them are closely acquainted with Jonathan Majors' victims, but he did not know whether or not they would speak on the issue as it was completely their personal decision.

gabby @gojosdaya the other day y’all was begging sheryl lee ralph and victoria pedretti to reveal the names of the men who assaulted them, and now that a woman has come out accusing jonathan majors of assault y’all wanna say she’s lying and make creed jokes. this is why women don’t speak up?? the other day y’all was begging sheryl lee ralph and victoria pedretti to reveal the names of the men who assaulted them, and now that a woman has come out accusing jonathan majors of assault y’all wanna say she’s lying and make creed jokes. this is why women don’t speak up??

Back in February, filmmaker A.B. Allen made a mysterious tweet about an actor who was being loved and praised by people on the internet, but in reality, they were a "vicious, cruel, and abusive human being." Allen wrote:

"There's a particular actor, relatively new on the scene, who Twitter has violently fallen head over heels for who, in actuality, is a vicious, cruel, abusive human being, both professionally and in his personal life, and every new viral thirst tweet about him drives me insane."

Following the news of Majors’ arrest and Tim Nicolai’s tweet, one user @cocainecross, connected the dots and shared a screenshot of A.B. Allen’s tweet from February 2023, saying that it is now known who Allen’s tweet was about. A.B. Allen, whose Twitter page is private, seemed to have quote tweeted @cocainecross and wrote:

"Ding Ding Ding Ding"

When Allen was asked why they did not share more details earlier, Allen explained that the specifics of what they know about Jonathan Majors and his victims would expose those who have been hurt. However, Allen reasoned that the victims do not deserve to become part of a larger media inquiry unless they want to, which is why the director did not go into the details.

Jonathan Majors' attorney denied assault claims

On Saturday, March 25, the New York Police Department responded to a 911 call at about 11 am from an apartment in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. He was accused of strangling his girlfriend inside a taxicab in New York City. An NYPD spokesperson said that the victim stated that she was assaulted, after which officers put the 33-year-old actor into custody without incident.

raveen marie 🫶🏾 @xoraveen JONATHAN MAJORS DONE GOT ARRESTED FOR STRANGLING A WOMAN



BLACK JESUS.. SAY ITS A LIE !! JONATHAN MAJORS DONE GOT ARRESTED FOR STRANGLING A WOMAN BLACK JESUS.. SAY ITS A LIE !! https://t.co/nBRgWpxa5U

The victim was said to have suffered minor injuries to her neck and head and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

According to police, Jonathan Majors and his 30-year-old girlfriend were involved in a domestic dispute before the woman called the cops and had him arrested on charges of harassment and assault. Carrie Gordon, a representative for Majors, denied the allegations against the actor and said:

“He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up. Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever.”

Oci 💕 @Ociera__ If Jonathan Majors really has been an abuser this whole time, he’s really sick in the head. He was JUST in an interview talking about masculinity is kindness and gentleness. Men like that scare the hell outta me. If Jonathan Majors really has been an abuser this whole time, he’s really sick in the head. He was JUST in an interview talking about masculinity is kindness and gentleness. Men like that scare the hell outta me.

Majors' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, reportedly revealed that the lawyer’s team obtained two written statements from the accuser recanting the allegations of abuse against the actor.

On Saturday night, a judge granted a limited order of protection to Jonathan Majors and ordered that he be released from custody on his own recognizance. The actor is scheduled to appear in court on May 8, 2023.

Jonathan Majors’ acting career took a golden turn after he appeared as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

He previously debuted as the Marvel antagonist in Loki, a 2021 television series by Disney+. Jonathan Majors is set to star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming superhero film Avengers 5: The Kang Dynasty. However, Disney and MCU are yet to comment on Jonathan Majors’ arrest.

